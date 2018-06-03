US Open runner-up Madison Keys has reached the quarterfinals of the French Open for the first time by beating Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania 6-1, 6-4.

On a sunny Court Philippe Chatrier, the 13th-seeded American had two match points at 5-2 and 40-15. But Buzarnescu fought back to break Keys and then clenched her fist after holding for 5-4.

Serving a second time for the match, the 23-year-old Keys let out a scream of "Come on!" when she hit a superb cross-court backhand winner to make it 40-15 and give herself another two chances for victory.

Seconds later, she threw her head back after serving a booming ace that flew past Buzarnescu before she could react.

"I had an extremely tough opponent and she raised her level at the end, so I'm very happy to get that win," Keys said.

Keys has reached the last eight at every major. Now she is thinking big.

"I made the final of the US Open but lost to my friend Sloane Stephens," Keys said. "Right now I'm only thinking about the quarterfinals, but hopefully big things can happen here."

Keys next faces either No. 26 Barbora Strycova or Yulia Putintseva.

It was a good tournament for the 30-year-old Buzarnescu -- seeded 31st -- a former Ph.D. student who has climbed more than 300 ranking spots in the past year.