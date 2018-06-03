Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova and other lopsided rivalries in sports

Serena Williams says her comeback is moving in the right direction but will be tested in her upcoming match against Maria Sharapova. (0:22)

They meet again.

Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova square off Monday at the French Open, with Williams holding a 19-2 edge in their head-to-head matchups. Sharapova hasn't beaten Williams since the title match at the 2004 WTA Tour Championships.

Since losing that affair, Williams has rolled off 18 straight wins, which is the WTA Tour's longest active win streak against any one opponent, and won 36 of the 39 sets the two have played in that span. This got us thinking about some other notable one-sided rivalries across sports:

College Football: Florida & Kentucky

This SEC matchup has been about as lopsided as any rivalry in college football history. Kentucky hasn't beaten the Gators since a 10-3 victory at home on Nov. 15, 1986, when Ronald Reagan was in office. The Gators have won 31 consecutive games over the Wildcats, the fourth-longest win streak over a major conference opponent in an uninterrupted series.

One of the most memorable games during the streak came in 1993, when Florida won by 4 points despite throwing seven picks. A late field goal gave Kentucky the lead with 1:26 left to play, but Florida WR Chris Doering caught a game-winning TD with 3 seconds left.

MCBB: Clemson & UNC, Tigers Can't Win in Chapel Hill

UNC and Clemson are charter members of the ACC and the rivalry between these two squads dates back to 1926. The Tar Heels have an impressive 132-21 record against the Tigers, which equates to a win percentage of .863.

But here's the kicker -- Clemson has never beaten UNC on the road in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels are 59-0 all-time against the Tigers at home, the most consecutive home victories against any one team in Division I college basketball history. Put another way, this series dates back to Prohibition in the U.S., and Clemson has not been able to win at UNC one time.

NBA: LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan's Hornets

LeBron James - dominant against the Charlotte Hornets. Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

Although James and Jordan never played against each other, James has played plenty against MJ's Hornets. Jordan became the owner of the Charlotte Hornets (were the Bobcats at the time) on March 17, 2010.

Since Jordan became the team's majority owner, James is 26-1 against Charlotte, which is his best record against any team. In those games, James has averaged 29.7 points per game, which is his highest scoring average against any opponent in that time.

NHL: Penguins owns the Caps in the Playoffs

Pittsburgh has usually had the Capitals' number in the postseason. Entering the 2017-18 season, the Capitals' 1-9 record in best-of-seven series against the Penguins was the worst in Stanley Cup playoff history (min. 5 series).

In each of the Penguins' four Stanley Cups in team history, they've taken down the Capitals including their 2016 and 2017 Cup runs.

Pittsburgh has given Capitals star Alex Ovechkin fits over the years in the postseason. But 2018 would be a different story as the Capitals prevailed over the Penguins in 6 games in their second round series. It meant that Ovechkin could rid himself of the dubious distinction of having the second-most goals by a player who had never played in a Conference Finals.

NFL: Tom Brady owns the AFC East

Tom Brady has dominated all three of his AFC East foes. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Bills, the Jets, the Dolphins ... Brady has dominated all three of his AFC East foes. Brady has a 28-3 record as a starting quarterback against Buffalo, the most wins by a starting QB against a single opponent in NFL history.

Not only that, but he's also got 25 wins against the Jets and 21 wins on the Dolphins, making Brady the only quarterback in NFL history with at least 20 wins as a starting QB against three different teams.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Brady's 76-19 record as a starter in divisional games is the best by any QB since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger (min. 30 starts).

And just for fun: Harlem Globetrotters & Washington Generals

Pretty much a one-sided affair, given that the Generals franchise has lost over 17,000 games to the Globetrotters winning on only three occasions. Washington's most recent win over the Globies came back in 1971 in Martin, Tennessee when their founder Red Klotz hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to win.

Klotz's game-winning bucket snapped a 2,495-game winning streak in their head-to-head with the Globetrotters. Klotz famously said of the victory, "It was like killing Santa Claus."