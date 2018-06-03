The Williams sisters, Venus and Serena, are out of the French Open women's doubles tournament.

Editor's Picks Serena, Sharapova set up French showdown Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova have reached the fourth round of the French Open, where they will face each other for the 22nd time during their careers.

The third-seeded pairing of Andreja Klepac and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez beat the Americans 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-0 Sunday to advance to the quarterfinals.

The Williams duo last competed at a major tournament together at Wimbledon in 2016. They won their 14th Grand Slam title in doubles at the All England Club.

Serena Williams will face Maria Sharapova in the fourth round of the women's singles tournament Monday. Venus Williams lost in the first round.