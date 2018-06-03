ICYMI at French Open: Alexander Zverev has been down, but he's not out

Alexander Zverev says he's happy to win the hard way, after beating Karen Khachanov 4-6, 7-6 (4), 2,6, 6-3, 6-3 for his third straight comeback win in five sets. (0:27)

Zverev: I can play for as long as I need to (0:27)

PARIS -- Alexander Zverev isn't happy, and he wants to go home. His words.

OK, he was only kidding. Perhaps stand-up comedy won't be his next career endeavor once he's done toiling on the ATP Tour, but his snarky wit was on display Sunday at Roland Garros after another terrific come-from-behind win.

For the third straight match, Zverev found himself down two sets to one, and for the third straight match, he showed how tough he is down the stretch.

Alexander Zverev's come-from-behind wins have put him in some pretty rare company. IAN LANGSDON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

This time, it was Russian and fellow NextGen star Karen Khachanov who found that out. Khachanov had played lights-out for the better part of three sets before Zverev dialed in and ran away with the match.

The final score was 4-6, 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-3, 6-3, and the win propelled him into his first career Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Relieved?

"I'm very pissed off about it," Zverev said lightheartedly to the press. He went on to explain he is genuinely happy, but he'll be a lot more stoked if he finds himself in the winner's circle next Sunday.

How rare are Zverev's accomplishments? According to ESPN Stats & Information, he became only the second top-two seed in the Open era to win three straight five-set matches in one Grand Slam. The other? Stefan Edberg at the 1992 US Open.

Here's another doozy: If Zverev goes the distance with his next opponent, Dominic Thiem, he'll join the unstoppable Robby Ginepri as the only men to duke it out over five sets in four straight matches at the same major.

Sure, the possible feat might not bode well for his legs moving forward, but it's something.

Especially if he channels more of his inner Victoria Azarenka.

Alexander Zverev's unquestioning self-belief is almost Vika-like. pic.twitter.com/exLtfXHjSz — Hannah Wilks (@newballsplease) June 3, 2018

You have 200 new messages ...

Marco Cecchinato has a busy night on his hands. The Italian fell to the clay as if he couldn't quite believe he had just beaten No. 8 seed David Goffin to reach the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam for the very first time.

And he didn't dare look at his phone afterward.

"I don't check the phone, because I think is very a lot messages," the Italian joked Sunday in his post-match news conference. "So I took shower and cryobath, and now after the dinner I think to do some message answer!"

ESPN Senior Writer The happiest spoiler in Paris is Italy's No. 72 Marco Cecchinato, who sent Belgian 8th seed David Goffin home from the French Open a few days after ending lucky loser Marco Trungelliti's 600-mile road trip from Barcelona. Cecchinato, who beat Goffin 7-5, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3 in the round of 16 Sunday, had never won a match at a Grand Slam event before this edition of Roland Garros.

Should he avoid repetitive strain in his fingers from responding too much, unseeded Cecchinato must face his former practice partner for a place in the semifinals. Unfortunately, that just happens to be 2016 champion Novak Djokovic.

Cecchinato described beating Goffin as the "best moment" in his life. But playing No. 20 seed Djokovic on one of the tour's biggest show courts might just top that.

"For me is amazing. Is a pleasure playing against Novak in quarterfinal at Roland Garros," Cecchinato said. "For me, is a pleasure."

-- Rob Bartlett

Kei who?

Poor Kei Nishikori. After losing to Dominic Thiem in the final 16 at the French Open, No. 19 seed Nishikori went to his press conference as normal - turned out to be a pretty quick one as this was the only question he was asked... pic.twitter.com/YN9Il0v0Ee — Robert Bartlett (@RobBartlettESPN) June 3, 2018

Kei Nishikori sat out the second half of 2017 and went as far as to play a challenger event earlier this year. Nishikori did not play well this clay season, losing his Barcelona and the Madrid Masters openers.

Once the world No. 4, Nishikori no doubt has aspirations of climbing back into the top 10. Now if anyone would just start paying attention to him.

Our daily dose of Serena

Her showdown against Maria Sharapova is not until Monday, but that doesn't mean we can't talk Serena Williams -- or at least show you what's going on in her life.

The Queen may be back but I need to sleep. https://t.co/5RwCkDid95 pic.twitter.com/cQjzdt8mMw — Olympia Ohanian (@OlympiaOhanian) June 3, 2018

I love love love this photo of Serena and the in awe daughter of Mike Tyson. pic.twitter.com/6IiJ1C0xsa — Bri (@BDFoust) June 3, 2018

Speaking of Serena, it appears Monday's match will garner a lot of interest. Here is what Djokovic had to say when he was peppered by the press:

Question: Will you be watching any matches tomorrow, maybe a women's match, and if you do would you have any thoughts about it?

Djokovic: Any particular match?

Question: I don't know. Maybe Serena and Maria?

Djokovic: They're playing each other?

Question: Yeah.

Djokovic: Well, I'll try to catch a glimpse of that. But I have off-court duties, as well [smiling].

Just wanted to say ...

Happy birthday, Rafa.

Anyone for a cake?



Happy birthday, Rafa!



(Photo by Rindoff Petroff/Suu) pic.twitter.com/rodkuKlYdZ — Rafael Nadal Fans (@RafaelNadalFC) June 3, 2018

Until next time, Paris

A few notable players who fell in the past few days bid adieu to the City of Lights ...