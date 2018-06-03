FAQ: Here's what you need to know ahead of the Serena-Sharapova showdown

Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova will go head-to-head for the 22nd time on Day 9 at Roland Garros. (0:53)

John McEnroe probably said it best during the broadcast shortly after Serena Williams' convincing third-round win Saturday at the French Open. He chuckled as he said, "Sharapova couldn't have positioned herself better to get a chance to finally get a win over Serena."

McEnroe has probably been gimlet-eyed since he was in elementary school, but he's a shrewd analyst of the stakes in any tennis match. He knows this is an enormous face-saving opportunity for Sharapova, who has a career Grand Slam on her résumé but is trying to revive a career and reputation damaged by a 15-month drug suspension. Sharapova has been beaten by Williams time after time, trailing 19-2 in their series, and hasn't won a head-to-head match since the WTA Finals in late 2004.

That raises an interesting question: How can anyone really call this a "rivalry"? That's just one of a number of frequently asked questions that have popped up ahead of their latest clash:

Who's the favorite on Monday?

Sharapova is trying to put a satisfying punctuation mark on a comeback that began last April, following her suspension. Williams will be playing just her eighth singles match since she left the tour in February of 2017 and subsequently had a child last September.

Despite Serena Williams' dominance over Maria Sharapova, most experts believe their fourth-round French Open match will be close. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

After her third-round win Saturday, Williams told the press: "[Sharapova's] probably a favorite in this match, for sure. You know, she's been playing, like I said, for over a year now. I just started."

Sharapova said in her own presser, "I came into Europe and Stuttgart not playing great tennis, with a lot of injuries. I've been able to turn that around a little bit ... put myself in this position of playing better tennis."

It sounds as if Sharapova is prepared to accept Williams' assessment, and feels as confident as that dismal record against Williams allows. And why not? In addition to all else, clay is Sharapova's best surface and Williams' weakest.

Sharapova has had to wait for a long time for an opportunity this rich, but we've been down this road before. Bear in mind that Williams has never needed a lot of match play to perform at peak level. And while Sharapova has won the French Open title twice, Williams is a three-time champion in Paris.

Why is this called a rivalry despite the lopsided record?

As a competitor, Sharapova is second only to Williams. Sharapova has usually dominated most of the other contenders on the WTA Tour. She's so aggressive in her play that another win over Williams has seemed inevitable for almost a decade and a half. But it has yet to happen.

Despite their record against each other, this matchup has many of the earmarks of a compelling rivalry. The women have stood head and shoulders above their peers for a long time. Outside of Venus Williams, they're the two most accomplished players of this era. Williams has 23 Grand Slam titles, Sharapova, seven.

In her press conference in Paris on Saturday, Sharapova said, "The numbers don't lie." Which goes to show that this one has never really been about the numbers.

Why is this match so important for Sharapova?

The Russian star, now 31, needs to win some big matches and titles to prove that her success wasn't significantly a result of her use of the performance-enhancing drug, meldonium. Since coming back last April. Sharapova has won just one minor title.

A win over Williams would also go a long way in reviving Sharapova's flagging reputation. Tennis is still a "what have you done for me lately?" sport, so a win by Sharapova would change a narrative built up over the course of 18 consecutive losses. It would also potentially propel her to the title.

Why is this match so important for Williams?

It isn't. She has 23 Grand Slam singles titles, an 18-match winning streak against her opponent, incredible international renown, an obscene amount of money, a husband and new baby. OK, so there is the satisfaction of drilling Sharapova one more time ...

What does Williams need to do to win?

One of the shortcomings of this so-called rivalry is that the women essentially have a similar style with serve and return playing outsized roles. Williams must obviously serve well, because Sharapova's hyper-aggressive returns are the cornerstone of her strategy. Williams should not surrender the turf war. Sharapova is at her deadliest if she can step into the court and dictate. Williams also has to get fired up.

What does Sharapova need to do to win?

Maria Sharapova celebrates her French Open third round victory over Karolina Pliskova. CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images

Sharapova's serve isn't the weapon it once was, partly a result of her shoulder surgery. She's now more of a spot server than ace-maker, which makes it doubly important for her to get that first serve into play. Sharapova also needs to establish her ability to use that one-two punch of serve (or return) and forehand to take control of the center of the court. First, though, she has to have the mental discipline to block any anxiety caused by the enormity of her opportunity.

Do these two really dislike each other that much?

These are two very proud, successful athletes. If either admitted feeling great antipathy toward the other it would be validating her importance. Instead, they habitually do an elaborate passive-aggressive dance around each other.

Consider 6-foot-2 Sharapova's description of Williams in her Sharapova's 2017 autobiography, "Unstoppable: My Life So Far":

"Her physical presence is much stronger and bigger than you realize watching TV. She has thick arms and thick legs and is so intimidating and strong. And tall, really tall."

For the record, Williams is 5-foot-9.

How about Williams' reaction Saturday to Sharapova's book, which contains over 100 mentions of Williams?

"As a fan, I wanted to read the book and I was really excited for it to come out and I was really happy for her. And then the book was a lot about me. I was surprised about that, to be honest. I was like, 'Oh, OK, I didn't expect to be reading a book about me that wasn't necessarily true.' I didn't know she looked up to me that much, or was so involved in my career."

What are the experts saying?

Lindsay Davenport, Tennis Channel analyst: "I expect a pretty tense and stressful match. It seems Serena, even though she was playing [Germany's] Julia Goerges on Suzanne-Lenglen in the round before, it looked like she was starting the preparation for Maria. She would rather lose to anyone else.

"Maria can't get out of a point where she's defending. If she gets pulled wide, she cannot work herself back into the rally. She can't extend rallies and she can't get back to neutral once Serena takes the upper hand. Some other players can kind of work their way back into the court, like a Woz or a Halep, and they can then reset some of those rallies. Maria can't do that. She's stuck then trying to be more aggressive or offensive early on, even more than she'd want to be.

"Maria will be going into this match with more confidence than she would have had two months ago or six months ago. Two and nineteen is pretty rough to overcome, though."

Pam Shriver, ESPN tennis analyst: "The most emotional encounter, filled with more intangibles, since their Wimbledon final 14 years ago. It's been such a long win streak under so many circumstances with Serena coming out on top. It's hard to imagine any other result but another Serena Williams win. If ever Maria is going to beat her again, it must be Monday."

Brad Gilbert, ESPN tennis analyst: "I like how Serena is getting better every match, especially the last two. Maria has to have an excellent serving day and be effective on second serve return points, and somehow control the center of the court."