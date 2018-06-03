PARIS -- Madison Keys had the day off at the French Open Saturday, but found herself immersed in a match nevertheless as she watched Sloane Stephens wrestle with Italy's unpredictable Camila Giorgi in a grueling three-setter, "living and dying on every point in the end.''

"I saw [Stephens] in the locker room, and I was, like, 'God you made me nervous at the end,''' Keys said. "She was, like, 'You were nervous?' I always want to see Sloane do well. I'd love for both of us to be able to be in the position to play each other multiple times. I'd love to be able to get a win.''

Stephens returns the favor, following Keys' path through tournaments whenever she can and sometimes texting her during matches with observations like "'Come on, what are you doing?''' she laughingly told reporters Sunday. "I think she's been playing well. Obviously in a Slam she really gets up, so she's going to make whoever she plays play, and I think that's what's great about Maddy.''

They are friends first and foremost, two young Americans born 10 months apart, linked by their early promise and now forever connected by the night they reached their first Grand Slam final together and found themselves at a juncture where one had to break the other's heart. Stephens ran away with the US Open title last September and then folded Keys into a long, memorable hug.

No. 10 Stephens and No. 13 Keys can't always move in lockstep. But even as the Serena Williams-Maria Sharapova matchup in the other half of the Roland Garros draw inevitably dominates conversation, Keys, 23, and Stephens, 22, quietly notched the same milestone on the same afternoon, reaching the quarterfinals here for the first time. One more win and they'd meet again for the first time since New York.

This has proved to be the most frustrating major for both players, although they've always viewed it through different lenses: Stephens lists clay as her favorite surface in her official WTA biography, while Keys has found it more of a slog.

"It's always a little bit easier to like it when you're in the quarterfinals,'' Keys said Sunday after eliminating Romania's rising star Mihaela Buzarnescu, 6-1, 6-4.

"I definitely feel more comfortable on it. I feel like this year especially I have been finding the balance of being a little bit more patient but also playing my game, whereas before I feel like I would go too far one way.''

Stephens, forced to play two days in a row after her fourth-round match was postponed by darkness, rolled over Estonia's Anett Kontaveit Sunday 6-2, 6-0. After a scintillating Miami Open title run in March, her clay court season didn't necessarily hint at a deep run here, but her comeback from an 11-month injury layoff has been all about the long game.

"I played pretty consistent,'' Stephens said. "I lost to some good players. I mean, that's really all you can ask for in a season. Obviously it would have been nice to have a win or better result, but I think everything kind of leads into here, and having a good result here is the most important thing.''

Stephens' coach, Kamau Murray, said Stephens' upside on the surface was obvious to him soon after their partnership began in early 2016, when she won events in Acapulco, Mexico and Charleston.

"People have been looking at her from the US Open to now, and I've been looking at her from January '16 to now, even with interruptions,'' Murray said. "She has done this in steps, methodically, and progressed. It has been a process, it's not a voilà kind of thing. There's no voilà in tennis.''

Three-time Grand Slam champion Lindsay Davenport, in her second stint coaching Keys, has encouraged her to measure herself by her own terms and shut out the external expectations that have grown leading into and after her first major final.

"It's a marathon and not a sprint, and it doesn't matter if it happens to you at 18 or 25,'' said Davenport. "But it's tough on her because she's heard from this young age that she hits hard, or has this great weapon, or people see her athleticism and say 'this should happen.'

"She's slowly ticking off the boxes, getting better at all the little things that help in the big moments.''

And those moments just keep getting more intense in the second week of a Slam, where Keys and Stephens will try to leave fresh footprints in the dirt.