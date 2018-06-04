        <
        >

          Defending champion Rafael Nadal reaches French Open quarters

          10:30 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          Defending champion Rafael Nadal has again reached the French Open quarterfinals in his bid for a record-extending 11th title at Roland Garros.

          The top-ranked Spaniard beat unseeded Maximilian Marterer 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (4). He has yet to drop a set at this year's tournament.

          Nadal patted Marterer sympathetically on the chest at the net after winning on his second match point.

          Nadal will next play 11th-seeded Diego Schwartzman, who rallied to beat Kevin Anderson 1-6, 2-6, 7-5, 7-6 (0), 6-2.

          Anderson twice served for the match, at 5-4 in the third and fourth sets.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices