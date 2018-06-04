PARIS -- There won't be a calendar Grand Slam winner this season -- not that we were expecting it.

No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki was the big seed to fall in Paris on Monday, as the Australian Open champion lasted just 11 minutes against No. 14 Daria Kasatkina when their fourth-round clash resumed on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Editor's Picks Serena out of French Open with pectoral injury Serena Williams has pulled out of her fourth-round match at the French Open against Maria Sharapova because of a pectoral muscle injury that won't allow her to serve, she announced Monday.

Play had been halted late Sunday eve because of bad light with Kasatkina leading 7-6 (5), 3-3, and Wozniacki tweeted afterward she was glad to still "be alive" at Roland Garros.

That happiness was short-lived, however, as Russia's Kasatkina blasted through three games to end the Dane's campaign and reach her first-ever Grand Slam quarterfinal, where she will face No. 10 Sloane Stephens.

Daria Kasatkina reached her first career Grand Slam quarterfinal with victory over Caroline Wozniacki. Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Wozniacki said in press of the overnight delay: "It's definitely not easy, but it's the same for both, obviously. You just try and recoup and regroup and come back and get a strong start. I honestly didn't think I played badly this morning. I was trying what I could, but it just wasn't enough today."

Kasatkina spoke of her delight following her win -- although staying in the tournament left her with a small problem, albeit a nice one to have.

ESPN.com A little while after stunning No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki at the French Open, Daria Kasatkina told the press she might not have a chance to watch the Serena-Sharapova showdown because … “My house which I rent expired today, and I have to change to hotel. Yes, this is the problem. I rent a house, and it was until 5th. And today we decide to move today, so not on the match day. … I booked it through Airbnb. So you have to pay in advance. And you never know what is going to happen and if you are in the middle of the second week it's fine to go to the hotel, you know. Yeah. I'm not complaining.”

Fortunately, Kasatkina did not miss it, as Serena Williams withdrew with injury ahead of her highly anticipated final 16 clash with Maria Sharapova.

Halep showing championship form

Whisper it quietly, but No. 1 Simona Halep is looking very good. Twice a beaten finalist at Roland Garros, could it be third time a charm for the Romanian?

Halep dispatched No. 16 Elise Mertens 6-2, 6-1 in less than an hour on Court Philippe Chatrier to move into the quarterfinals.

Top seed @Simona_Halep needs under an hour to storm past E. Mertens 6-2, 6-1 in R4 of Roland Garros!



She's dropped an average of five games per match this week.



📷: 2015 #USOpen pic.twitter.com/I1gkT6KJOw — US Open Tennis (@usopen) June 4, 2018

With her world No. 1 status comes the inevitable "favorite" tag, but Halep insisted none of the talk had bothered her. "I feel good when I hear that, but also, I will keep my line that it's very far to think about the title," Halep said in press. "I have an important match Wednesday, so all my focus is on that one, so then we will see."

There was, however, time for a joke or two. When asked whether she though Kasatkina's game was similar to hers, Halep laughed: "We are both short, so that's for sure!"

Speaking of height ... Diego beats Goliath

Kevin Anderson embraces a ball boy at the net after his French Open defeat ... oh, wait, hang on: that is Diego Schwartzman!

#RG18 Nunca dejes que nadie te diga que no puedes hacer algo. Ni siquiera remontar dos sets abajo en Grand Slam ante un tipo de 203cm pic.twitter.com/ur0DgqHC86 — Fernando Murciego (@fermurciego) June 4, 2018

The No. 11 seed produced an incredible comeback to topple giant Kevin Anderson 1-6, 2-6, 7-5, 7-6 (0), 6-2 and move into the quarterfinals, where he will face Rafael Nadal.

Asked how he kept his belief, Schwartzman said in press: "Did you read David and Goliath? That's why. I read it when I was young in the school, and I just try to think that when I see Kevin or the guys who have 2 meters.

"When you're not as strong or you're not as tall as Anderson, you can still win the match. I think that people like me more, as well, for that, because they were supporting me. The fact that he was twice as tall as me was a reason for me to try and remain."

However, it wasn't all smiles for the Argentine -- check out this exchange with the chair umpire below.

...clearly Diego Schwartzman is not into Anderson's new soundtrack. He sought commiseration from chair umpire Veljovic. #RG18 pic.twitter.com/6F4pQbISQ1 — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) June 4, 2018

Schwartzman responded: "But was not because of Kevin. Because I saw the video, and it looks like I am talking about Kevin, and not Kevin. It's respect in the court. Was not against him. I was saying because of another people outside the court. Not inside."

Question: People in the stands?

Schwartzman: "Yeah, yeah. That's why."

Question: In his box?

Schwartzman: "Yeah, yeah."

We love it when it gets tetchy.

Rafa rolls again ...

Can we just copy and paste when it comes to Rafael Nadal matches at the French Open?

The 10-time French Open champion racked up a special stat with another straight-sets victory, this time over Germany's Maximilian Marterer.

.@RafaelNadal rolls into QFs!



The Spaniard collects a milestone 900th career win with a 6-3 6-2 7-6(3) victory over Maximilian Marterer.#RG18 pic.twitter.com/LXGtalXxCJ — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 4, 2018

That's also win No. 83 for Nadal at Roland Garros (he has a ridiculous 83-2 record in Paris ). Not that the Spaniard is keeping tally.

"Do you mean that I have won 900 times with today's match?" Nadal said in press. Yes, Rafa -- any favorites?

"Well, it's difficult to say, but I could name a few. Obviously, Davis Cup 2004 was important to me. Then Rome against Coria, it was a special moment. And then maybe Wimbledon 2008, Australia 2009. French Open 2010, as well, and US Open 2010. But quite a lot of them were important, but 2013 was also a very moving moment. Then maybe Roland Garros last year for what it meant for the match maybe, which was maybe not such a moving match. But those finals remain in my mind."

ESPN UK Associate Editor Rafael Nadal has an 83-2 win record at Roland Garros. “Is not true that I born on clay!” the 10-time champion joked in press Monday following his straight-sets final 16 victory over Maximilian Marterer.

In the know?

Wait, hang on ... Simona, you didn't, surely? Stop teasing us! This is an exchange from Halep's postmatch news conference, around two hours BEFORE Serena announced her withdrawal Monday:

Question: What do you expect from the big match later today between Serena and Sharapova?

Halep: I don't say, because I don't know how you guys take it. But I will watch it. I told Darren [Cahill] that for sure I would go and I will watch.

Question: You don't know what to expect?

Halep: I don't want to say. I expect something, but I don't say.

"Cool shirt"

Stripes are definitely in this summer. Although, try getting them past the All England Club in a couple of weeks.