Not much silver lining to speak of in Kevin Anderson's French Open loss

PARIS -- Some losses are too complicated to fully explain. Just ask Kevin Anderson.

Twice he failed to serve out the match against Diego Schwartzman -- once in the third set and once in the fourth Monday at the French Open. It was disappointing, perhaps even baffling.

"It'll be a tough one, it's definitely going to hurt, especially because I put a lot into it," Anderson told SAfm, a South African radio station, after his 1-6, 2-6, 7-5, 7-6, 6-2 loss. "But I'll just have to learn from it and come back stronger next time."

After losing only three games in the first two sets, Kevin Anderson fell to Diego Schwartzman at the French Open. CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images

In total command after racing through the first two sets on Court Suzanne Lenglen, Anderson, 32, looked set to reach the quarterfinals of the French Open for the first time before his serve failed him.

Later, Anderson did not duck the questions of his misfortunes, even though he had yet to reconcile exactly what happened.

"It's pretty tough to play the way I did first two sets, put myself in the position to walk off in straight sets, and not take that opportunity and do it again in the fourth is obviously a pretty tough one to deal with," he said.

"I'm definitely looking to rebound from this. Obviously, I think it'll hurt for a while. I've never let things like this stop me in the past. As much as I can, I need to learn from it. It's not the ending to the clay-court season I wanted, I'd have loved to be in the quarterfinals; that was my first goal, but I just have to reset."

Rebounding is something Anderson does well. For many years, it seemed like he would get stuck at the fourth-round level. He lost in the fourth round at Roland Garros on his first seven efforts, always finding someone slightly too good on the day, occasionally unable to hang on to a lead.

But in the past few years, Anderson has made a breakthrough at the Grand Slam level, reaching his first quarterfinal at the 2015 US Open, and then last year making his first major final, again at Flushing Meadows, where Rafael Nadal beat him.

Anderson has improved through sheer hard work, turning himself from a big man with a big serve into a player with an all-court game, a big heart and a belief that he can win on the grand stage.

Part of that improvement has included work with sports psychologist Alexis Castorri, who also has worked with Andy Murray. Castorri has encouraged Anderson to let his emotions flow.

Watching Anderson now you can see the fruits of their work, the fist pumps that come after almost every winning point matched often by a "right here, right now."

At one stage on Monday, it seemed as if Anderson's vocals were not to the liking of Schwartzman, who engaged in a conversation with the umpire toward the end of the third set.

But Schwartzman later clarified that he had been annoyed not by Anderson but by comments coming from the stands, in the direction of the South African's player box.

A sensitive soul, perhaps the discussion upset Anderson. But with a serve as good as his, he will wonder how he was unable to close out the match twice before a fifth set in which he looked physically worn down.

"I was struggling on my serve," Anderson said.

The good news is that tennis players are very good at selective memory loss. As Anderson said: "I have to rebound quickly and I can't really dwell on it for too long."

The overall path remains upward, but this is one he will want to forget.