Serena Williams expresses her disappointment about a pectoral injury that has forced her to withdraw from the French Open. (1:29)

Now that the shockwaves from Serena Williams' unexpected fourth-round withdrawal from the French Open are expiring, let's acknowledge the major consequence: The remaining contenders are going to feel a lot better about their chances to win this event. That group now includes two of Williams' fellow Americans, Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens. They're on Tuesday's card, along with one intriguing men's clash and one unexpected one:

No. 2 seed Alexander Zverev vs. No. 7 Dominic Thiem (Thiem leads series, 4-2)

Alexander Zverev has won three successive five-setters when coming back from two sets to one down. Mike Frey/Getty Images

Is this a Grand Slam rivalry that's ready to achieve critical mass? Zverev and Thiem were, after Rafael Nadal, the two most successful pros on clay this year. Zverev is 21-3, a pair of semifinals his worst tournament results in four lead-in events while Thiem, 24-5 on clay, won Lyon the week before the French Open started. The series record is deceptive because age and experience (Thiem is 24, Zverev just 21) factored heavily in their early matches, but not anymore: Zverev's dominance of Thiem in the Madrid Masters final last month demonstrated that.

These are two tired puppies and Thiem's decision to play Lyon left him with no rest before the French Open. But he's s a fierce ball-striker who loves to rally and muscle opponents off the court. Zverev has a reputation as a fearsome server, but Thiem has the serve-speed record at this tournament thus far, 139.1 mph.

Nevertheless, Zverev's booming, relatively flat shots could make it tough for Thiem to impose a grinder's template on this one.

Prediction: Thiem has long been the heir apparent to Rafael Nadal as a clay-court titan. Look for him to wear down Zverev in four sets.

No. 10 Sloane Stephens vs. No. 14 Daria Kasatkina (series tied, 1-1)

Sloane Stephens has been in great form in Paris. Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Both these women have been on fire in recent days, losing a joint-grand total of just 11 games in their fourth-round wins. Kasatkina, the 21-year-old former junior French Open champion, hit her career-high ranking of No. 11 in March. She's 11-5 on clay, but has gone this far at a major just once before. Kasatkina's bread-and-butter game is smooth, with no outstanding flaws or weaknesses. She likes to hit hard and take chances.

When she last met Kasatkina, in the second round at Indian Wells, Stephens was at a low ebb. The loss to the Russian youngster was the 10th in a slump that began back in the fall of 2017, immediately after Stephens won the US Open. But Stephens rebounded from that loss in the desert by going on to win the very next tournament, the Miami Open.

She now seems on the cusp of making another major statement, on a clay surface she likes. Stephens' win in their series came on the clay of Charleston in a tough three-setter.

Prediction: The red clay will allow Stephens abundant chances to use her guile, variety, and excellent mobility to defeat this dangerous ball-striker.

No. 20 Novak Djokovic vs. No. 72 Marco Cecchinato (first meeting)

Novak Djokovic is beginning to get back to his best. Chaz Niell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cecchinato is the lowest-ranked quarterfinalist at Roland Garros in a decade. Perhaps more impressive, he's penetrated that far despite never having won a match at any Grand Slam tournament before this one. Sure it's a tennis fairy tale, but it isn't wholly improbable. Cecchinato won the ATP 250 clay event in Budapest in April -- despite being a Lucky Loser entry. The Palermo native is yet another stylish Italian with a good grasp of clay-court fundamentals and an impressive one-handed backhand.

Djokovic probably doesn't believe in fairy tales, certainly not after his own charmed life hit a wall and left him mired in slump that, ironically, began almost immediately after he won the Roland Garros title in 2016. Now, with a healed elbow and that signature passion once again evident, Djokovic is inching back up to the level where his only real rival is a Nadal or Federer. That means Cecchinato probably will face a degree of pace, intensity and precision that he simply hasn't experienced.

Prediction: Djokovic is too good a player to let this one get away from him, expect him to win in straight sets.

No 13 Madison Keys vs. No. 98 Yulia Putintseva (Putintseva leads series, 1-0)

Madison Keys could set up a semifinal with fellow American Sloane Stephens. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

This is where things can get nerve-wracking for a typical hard-court player like Keys at the Grand Slam on clay: She's drawing close to the great prize, couldn't have asked for a kinder draw, hasn't lost a set and meets a surprise quarterfinalist. The fly in the ointment: Putintseva booked a solid win over Keys, recovering from a set down to win a pair of tiebreakers at the Tokyo hard-court event in 2016. It's unlikely Putintseva is just another No. 98 ranked gimme in Keys' eyes.

That's a good thing, because it should help Keys keep her mind on the job. Keys' 75 percent success rate when she puts her first serve into play is second in the tournament only to Serena Williams. Keys has hit as many as 30 winners in a match despite winning all four thus far in straight sets, with just one a tiebreaker. The only danger is that Keys will succumb to anxiety and be unable to find -- or keep -- her A-game.

Prediction: Give Keys the benefit of the doubt, a US Open final rematch with Stephens looms.