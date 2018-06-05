BRUSSELS -- Belgian authorities say they have detained 13 people for questioning from raids linked to an investigation into match-fixing in professional tennis.

The federal prosecutor's office says in a statement on Tuesday there were 21 searches, most of them in Brussels.

Prosecutors suspect a Belgian-Armenian crime gang has been trying since 2014 to corrupt lower-division matches on the Futures and Challenger circuits, where there are few cameras filming tournaments.

No names of any players suspected of links to the match-fixing were provided.