PARIS -- Novak Djokovic, a 12-time Grand Slam champion, was upset by unseeded Marco Cecchinato at the French Open on Tuesday.

The 72nd-ranked player won the first two sets 6-3, 7-6 (4), dropped the third 6-1, and then survived an epic tiebreaker in the fourth to win 7-6 (13).

Djokovic had his neck massaged during the opening set and called the trainer again after reducing his deficit, this time to receive treatment on his right leg.

Cecchinato received a penalty point for unsportsmanlike conduct immediately after Djokovic was treated. The Italian player was seen in a conversation with a tournament official, but it was not clear why he was penalized.

He survived Tuesday by returning a Djokovic serve with a backhand just inside the baseline and then collapsing onto the court. Djokovic had saved three match points in the fourth-set tiebreaker.

Cecchinato became the lowest-ranked semifinalist at Roland Garros since No. 100 Andrei Medvedev advanced to the last four back in 1999.

Cecchinato had been cleared of a match-fixing charge on a technicality in 2016, the year that Djokovic won the last of his 12 majors at Roland Garros.

In other matches, Dominic Thiem made it to a third straight French Open semifinal after swatting aside second-seeded Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-2, 6-1.

The seventh-seeded Thiem is in sight of a first final at Roland Garros.

There was no stirring comeback this time for Zverev on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Heading into the match, the German had won three consecutive five-setters -- trailing 2-1 in sets in each -- but the rousing effort caught up to him against Thiem.

Just 10 minutes in, Zverev clutched at his left hamstring. He grabbed it again midway through the second set, after giving chase to one of several drop shots Thiem used to force Zverev to run a lot.

After falling behind 4-1 in that set an hour into the match, Zverev called for a trainer, who applied a thick bandage to his upper-left leg.

Soon enough, Zverev lost the second set, too, and it proved to be too much of a deficit to overcome. He trailed 4-0 in the third set before getting a game.

