W2W4 at French Open: Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys are last Americans in Paris

A pair of American women will contest a French Open semifinal for the first time in 16 years, and neither of them bears the surname "Williams." They are Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys, and their pending struggle is compelling in more ways than one.

The winner will face either Garbine Muguruza or top-seeded Simona Halep in the final. Here's how the women match up:

The last time Sloane Stephens met fellow American Madison Keys, it was in the U.S. Open final and Stephens dispatched Keys with some ease. Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

No. 10 seed Sloane Stephens vs. No. 13 Madison Keys (Stephens leads the series 2-0)

Burning question: Can Keys wipe her hard drive clean when she squares up against Stephens? This will be the first match between the women since Stephens humiliated her close friend Keys in the final of last year's US Open. Keys believes she's ready, as she told the press on Tuesday: "Honestly, the Open feels like it was 12 years ago at this point. I obviously rely on what I learned there and how to manage my emotions and manage the moment. ... It feels completely different here."

That reads like good bulletin board material, but no amount of newsprint is likely to pry apart these friends. When asked if they would avoid each other in anticipation of the showdown, Keys volunteered that, as friends, these two had "no boundaries." Stephens chimed in to reporters: "We are not going to be weird and awkward and make it, like, weird for each other."

Their attitudes are as refreshing as their games have been devastating. Stephens put a higher percentage of first serves into play (76.2 percent) than anyone in the draw other than her first-round victim, Arantxa Rus. She is also the tournament leader in points won with her second serve (75.2 percent). Stephens is second only to Halep in break points converted with 27.

As for Keys, she's a co-leader in fastest serve (120.5 mph). She's also just one percentage point behind Serena Williams in the tournament for highest percentage of first-serve points won (78-77 percent), and her winners to unforced errors differential of plus-3 is best among the semifinalists.

Keys appears to have made more progress in her clay game than any of her semifinal peers, perhaps because she's had the most room to grow. She's more patient now, and knows better how to pick her spots. As she told the press after her quarterfinal win, "There were times when I had to go back and hit a higher ball, where maybe before I would have tried to hit a line-drive winner."

That's a fundamental clay-court lesson, but an important one for an instinctive power player like Keys. She knows what she's up against, having perfectly described Stephens as "crafty." Keys predicted, "I'm going to have to be the one to try to open up the court and go for my shots."

Prediction: Keys has come a long way, but the game on clay is second nature to Stephens. That will be the crucial difference in key moments.

Simona Halep will have to deal with the power of Garbine Muguruza to reach the French Open final. Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

No. 1 Simona Halep vs. No. 3 Garbine Muguruza (Muguruza leads 3-1)

Muguruza fired a shot heard round the world -- or at least heard around the Bois de Boulogne -- on Wednesday when she overpowered that savage ball striker, Maria Sharapova. It was yet another example of just how commanding the 24-year-old former French Open champion can be when she's keeping self-doubt at bay. If she can channel that same degree of aplomb and expertise in the semi, Halep doesn't have much of a chance.

At 5-foot-6, Halep is giving away a full six inches to Muguruza. However, Halep's wheels level the playing field against any opponent. She is capable of moving Muguruza and forcing her out of her comfort zone in a way Sharapova could not. If she can turn the match into a track meet -- Halep's specialty -- she might be able to wear down her opponent.

Halep won their only meeting on clay, and she's playing well enough to lead the tournament in break points won (32) as well as first serves returned in play (111). She won't hit outright winners off that explosive Muguruza serve, but she'll have a better chance of getting the serve back in play than any previous opponent.

Prediction: After two missed opportunities in finals, it seems like Halep's time. But Muguruza's serve can stop clocks and rattle windows. The 2106 champ will have too much firepower.