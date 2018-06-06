PARIS -- Garbine Muguruza overwhelmed Maria Sharapova 6-2, 6-1 in a matchup of past champions to reach the semifinals of the French Open on Wednesday.

The No. 3-seeded Muguruza had lost all three previous meetings against Sharapova, who has won two of her five Grand Slam titles at Roland Garros.

Muguruza will next face Simona Halep, who outslugged Angelique Kerber 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-2 to reach the semifinals.

Muguruza has not dropped a set so far in this year's tournament as she seeks a second championship in Paris and third major trophy overall. The Spaniard won the French Open in 2016 and Wimbledon last year.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, the last woman to win the French Open without dropping a set was Justine Henin, who did so in back-to-back years in 2006 and 2007.

Muguruza needed only 70 minutes to eliminate Sharapova and dominated her with superb returning, breaking the former No. 1 a half-dozen times.

Sharapova was hardly at her best right from the start, double-faulting to get broken in the opening game. She ended up with six double faults and 27 total unforced errors, 12 more than Muguruza.

Muguruza raced to a 4-0 lead and never looked back. She is 48-2 in majors after winning the opening set.

Sharapova didn't need to play a point in the fourth round, because Serena Williams pulled out of their much-anticipated match with an injured chest muscle. Muguruza essentially got that round off, too: Her opponent, Lesia Tsurenko, quit with an injury after only two games.

It ranked among one of the most lopsided losses ever suffered by Sharapova in her Grand Slam career. Only a loss to Dominika Cibulkova in the 2009 quarterfinals here, in which she won only two games, was worse.

Halep went all out in the first set against Kerber, but her bold strategy backfired badly as she hit 30 unforced errors.

The top seed dropped her first two service games of the first set as Kerber, who entered the match without having dropped a set during this year's event, raced to an early 4-0 lead. Halep was able to work her way to a tiebreaker after Kerber had a chance to serve for the match at 5-4 and again at 6-5.

Halep, the No. 1 seed, rebounded in the second set -- ending Kerber's streak -- as the two continued to exchange powerful groundstrokes.

"After the first set I just stayed strong, I did not give up at all,'' Halep said. "I missed a lot at the beginning of the match. I tried to do too much. Then I changed a little bit of tactics and it worked.''

The two met in the semifinals earlier this year at the Australian Open, with Halep prevailing 9-7 in a thirrd set there. That match lasted a total of 35 games, marking the longest women's semifinal at the Australian Open in the Open Era.

Halep is still chasing her first Grand Slam title. She led Jelena Ostapenko by a set and 3-0 in last year's final at Roland Garros. But she fell apart and eventually lost to the unseeded Latvian in her second French Open final.

Halep reached the semifinals in a Grand Slam event for the sixth time in her career, matching Ilie Nastase for the most by a Romanian male or female in the Open Era.

