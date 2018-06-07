Rafa shows when the going gets tough, the tough win anyway

PARIS -- The final changeover of Rafael Nadal's quarterfinal match took place indoors, 10 minutes after he'd left the court Thursday, near the doorway to the media interview room. He hastily yanked off his sweat-soaked shirt, replaced it with a fresh one, raked his hands through his hair, settled a ball cap on his head and strode purposefully into the interview room.

Top players normally take more of a breather before they come in to analyze the proceedings, but the world No. 1 was in a hurry to do his duty and flee the grounds. Rain had happily altered the trajectory of his two-day quarterfinal, pushing the conclusion into a sunnier, drier day more suited to his strengths. It also carved in to what he'd hoped would be a day off.

"I need to rest," said Nadal, who will take on fifth-seeded Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina in Friday's French Open semifinal, their first meeting on outdoor clay since the first round here in 2007. (They met on indoor clay in the 2011 Davis Cup final.)

Editor's Picks Novak Djokovic's revival stalls at unexpected juncture Novak Djokovic changed everything and changed it back again after his quarterfinal exit at the 2017 French Open. But a year later, the 12-time Grand Slam winner finds himself stymied at the same point.

French connection: Nadal again into semifinals Rafael Nadal's bid for an 11th French Open title continues after he finished off Diego Schwartzman in their rain-interrupted quarterfinal match.

Out of nowhere, Marco Cecchinato now on road to somewhere The unseeded Italian didn't break into the world's top 100 until last November, and now he has eliminated Novak Djokovic at the French Open. 2 Related

"That's why I came here quick. I want to work with my physiotherapist ... just save energy and wake up tomorrow with the right feelings and go on court and just try to play with the right determination, no?"

Nadal didn't yet know who his next opponent would be as he spoke, but his task remains essentially the same as he braces for another vigorous attempt to punch through the personal ozone layer that envelops him at the French Open.

This is easy to take for granted, yet bears repeating: The cumulative stress on Nadal as he advances through an event he is expected to win is like ultraviolet light -- invisible, but dangerous if he doesn't take measures to protect himself.

"I am living all my career with that," Nadal said after fending off another Argentine, the feisty, relentless Diego Schwartzman, in four sets, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 on Thursday. He called the encounter, which ended his streak of 37 consecutive sets won here, "uncomfortable."

Most of Nadal's opponents in Paris over the years have worn some version of a condemned-man expression when he serves for the win, but Schwartzman refused to capitulate to the seemingly inevitable.

"I made his life complicated," said 25-year-old Schwartzman, who will move up a notch to a career-high No. 11 in the ATP rankings next week.

Rafael Nadal has won the French Open in each of the previous 10 times he has made the semifinals. AP Photo/Thibault Camus

Tennis Channel analyst James Blake, who solved Nadal a few times on hard courts early in both of their careers but never drew Nadal on clay, said Schwartzman employed the best available strategy in the first set, being "hyper-aggressive and not letting him get his patterns."

And it took all of Schwartzman's fearless attitude to stay engaged once Nadal regained his traction. He repelled one match point on his own serve and pressured Nadal through two more at 5-2, earning three break points.

"I need more than tennis to try to stay on the court, try to keep doing a good job," Schwartzman said. "Maybe the day when you can beat Rafa was yesterday."

The back end of the match that swung in Nadal's favor was played in very different conditions from the oppressive humidity that troubled him Wednesday evening. Nadal was sweating so copiously that he had both his wrists and forearms wrapped between the first and second sets to wick away the moisture.

In a bit of unplanned irony, play began Thursday shortly after Sweden's Robin Soderling -- who profited from a combination of heavy weather and self-conviction in 2009 to hand Nadal his first-ever defeat at Roland Garros -- responded to numerous inquiries by holding a rare press conference himself.

"So many times, the top players, they win half of the match almost before the match started because their opponent don't really believe in it," said Soderling, who is coaching now after chronic illness forced him to retire three years ago. "So I think it's really important that you show everyone that you are on the court to win."

play 0:41 Nadal victorious after rain delay, reaches French Open semis Rafael Nadal beats Diego Schwartzman 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 on Thursday after their quarterfinal match was halted by rain on Wednesday evening.

That has not necessarily become easier with age.

"He looks almost as hungry or even hungrier than when he won it the first time," Soderling said of Nadal. "You know, he didn't lose any motivation at all. It's amazing to see."

Soderling is among those who noted that Nadal, rather than resting on his laurels and relying on his past strengths, has made it his business to improve his backhand to stave off those who would try to exploit it. "He's not afraid of extended rallies, but he's more canny these days," NBC analyst Mary Carillo said.

"Rafa can hit backhands these days -- short, sharply angled -- that I simply don't remember him hitting as much before. That Nadal forehand is something to stay away from, but his backhand is no damn picnic, either."

Nadal's ability to stay a step ahead of the legions who have taken their best shot at him in 10 title campaigns is a blend of skill, willingness to evolve and sheer will. But there's no way to screen himself completely from the rays of hope that every man nurtures when he steps onto the court in the later rounds, hoping that the day to dethrone the king is today.