Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina will become the world's top-ranked doubles pair for the first time when the rankings are published Monday.

They will become only the second and third Russian women to top the rankings, and the first since Anna Kournikova in 1999.

They advanced to their seventh Grand Slam final at the Australian Open in January and won their 12th doubles trophy together at the Madrid Open.

"Ekaterina and I have shared great success as a team, and this moment is what we've always dreamed of,'' Vesnina said. "We hope to continue our strong form, especially now as the top doubles players.''

They have won three Grand Slam titles together: the French Open in 2013, the US Open in 2014 and Wimbledon last year.