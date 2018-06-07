PARIS -- Twice the runner-up in Paris, top-ranked Simona Halep will have another shot in the French Open final.

She defeated 2016 champion Garbine Muguruza 6-1, 6-4 on Thursday, converting her first match point when the third-seeded Muguruza sent a final backhand long.

Halep will face the winner of Thursday's all-American semifinal match between 13th seed Madison Keys and 10th seed Sloane Stephens. The final will be played Saturday.

It will be Halep's second consecutive Grand Slam final. She lost the title match at the Australian Open in January.

"I played again one of my best matches on clay," Halep said after coming back from a break down in the second set against Muguruza.

Halep is guaranteed to remain the world No. 1 after the tournament. Had Muguruza won, she would have moved up to No. 1 when the new rankings come out next week.

Muguruza was vying to become the first woman since Justine Henin in 2006 and 2007 to win the French Open without dropping a set.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.