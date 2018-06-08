PARIS -- Unseeded Japanese pair Eri Hozumi and Makoto Ninomiya will take on sixth-seeded Czech duo Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova in the French Open women's doubles final.

Both teams on Friday advanced to the final at Roland Garros for the first time after securing upset wins on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

The Czech pair beat second-seeded Andrea Sestini Hlavackova and Barbora Strycova 6-3, 6-2.

Earlier, the Japanese duo won 6-2, 6-2 against Hao-Ching Chan of Taiwan and Zhaoxuan Yang of China 6-2, 6-2.