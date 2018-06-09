PARIS -- Cori Gauff has defeated Caty McNally 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (1) in an all-American final to win the girls' title at the French Open.

At 14, Gauff was the youngest player in the singles draw.

"Obviously I'm very excited and happy, because this is my first time," said Gauff after the match, which featured 15 breaks of serve. "It was a tough fight, but at the end it was worth it."

Gauff regularly trains at the academy set up by Patrick Mouratoglou, Serena Williams' coach.

Chun Hsin Tseng of Taiwan won the boys' title by defeating top-seeded Sebastian Baez of Brazil 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Tseng, 16, who beat Australian Open champion Sebastian Korda of the United States in the semifinals, came back from a break down in the first set to claim his first Grand Slam title.

"I was playing really well on the baseline and solid," the fourth-seeded Tseng said. "I think the first set I was a little bit tight in the beginning, and after I just enjoyed and relaxed."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.