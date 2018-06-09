ICYMI at French Open: Simona Halep finally has the big trophy

ESPN's Nicolas Pereira recaps World No. 1 Simona Halep's first Grand Slam title after she defeated Sloane Stephens in the 2018 French Open. (0:57)

PARIS -- Simona Halep is no longer the best player in the game without a Grand Slam title.

In her fourth attempt, the world No. 1 finally won the finale of a major with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory Saturday against Sloane Stephens. Halep had lost twice in a final at Roland Garros (2014, 2017) and at the Australian Open earlier this year before her victory.

What does it mean? Let's go to the stats:

Editor's Picks No. 1 Halep beats Stephens, wins French Open Simona Halep captured her first Grand Slam title on her fourth attempt in a final, beating Sloane Stephens to win the French Open.

Halep was one of seven women in the Open era to reach No. 1 without a major, alongside Kim Clijsters (2003), Amelie Mauresmo (2004), Jelena Jankovic (2008), Dinara Safina (2009), Caroline Wozniacki (2010) and Karolina Pliskova (2017).

The 26-year-old joins Clijsters, Mauresmo and Wozniacki as the only women since the introduction of the WTA Rankings in 1975 to win their first major after their first appearance as a world No. 1.

ESPN Stats & Information

Halep is also only the third woman in the Open era to win her first major title after coming from a set down to win the championship match.

With the win, Halep becomes the fifth woman to win the French Open after losing the final the previous year. Chris Evert (1974 & 1985), Steffi Graf (1993), Ana Ivanovic (2008) and Maria Sharapova (2014 against Halep) also achieved this.

Reaction from around the globe

Simona Halep no longer has to call herself a Slam-less world No. 1. Here's what the tennis world thought of her performance at this year's French Open:

Simonaaaaa! You did it. So happy for you. Enjoy every second. You deserve this moment so much 🎉❤️ #RG18 — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) June 9, 2018

Very very happy for @Simona_Halep. So well deserved. More to come.... — Ivan Ljubicic (@theljubicic) June 9, 2018

Congrats @Simona_Halep!! Nobody deserved this one more.. Enjoy your moment! #RG18 😘 — Yanina Wickmayer (@yaninawickmaye8) June 9, 2018

Massive congrats to @Simona_Halep for finally winning her first Grand Slam title and to her great coach @darren_cahill and the rest of the team behind.🏆🎾🇫🇷💪👏👏👏 #RG18 #hardworkpaysoff — Jonas Bjorkman (@BjorkmanTennis) June 9, 2018

Congrats Simona 🙏 Well deserved, great job! 🖐 — Karolina Pliskova (@KaPliskova) June 9, 2018

CONGRATULATIONS, Simona - is what I'm trying to say 🙏🏻 and thank you for teaching us all. — Andrea Petkovic (@andreapetkovic) June 9, 2018

Tears! Honestly tears!! Congratulations @Simona_Halep .... as a former player to see this moment is heartwarming! Three in a row 1st time slam winners....Sloane, Woz and Simo. Women's tennis is hot!! — rennae stubbs (@rennaestubbs) June 9, 2018

let the record show that @Simona_Halep is a grand slam champion! congrats to both her and @SloaneStephens! pic.twitter.com/qLshjOcl5m — Jamie Hampton (@Jamie_Hampton) June 9, 2018

Wow! What a moment for Simona! What a great tournament for Sloane!

What a final! Hot damn !#RG18 🏆 pic.twitter.com/h8m9hd11ei — Irina Falconi (@IrinaFalconi) June 9, 2018

What a final! Big big congrats to @Simona_Halep for the @rolandgarros title 🏆🙏🏻👌🏻🙌🏻 — Sabine Lisicki (@sabinelisicki) June 9, 2018

SI MO NA 😭👏👏👏👏👏👏 — Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) June 9, 2018

Good for you @simona_halep 🏆 — Mardy Fish (@MardyFish) June 9, 2018

It's all about patience and ward work. Huge congrats to @Simona_Halep 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Big champ — Daria Kasatkina (@DKasatkina) June 9, 2018

congrats 🍾🎈 to Halepeno on amazing 😉 journey to her 1st slam title @rolandgarros great 👍 coaching from @darren_cahill — Brad Gilbert (@bgtennisnation) June 9, 2018

Congratulations on your first Grand Slam @Simona_Halep ! What a Champion. Well deserved 🎾 🏆 #RG18 — Leander Paes (@Leander) June 9, 2018

@Simona_Halep congratulations- patience brings roses as my grandmother used to say. And a lot of talent and work wins Roland Garros:)👏👏👏 — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) June 9, 2018

Lift it high and proud!

Lift it, Simona! Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

There was a funny moment during the trophy presentations on Chatrier where Sloane Stephens showed Simona Halep how to lift the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen.

Stephens explained in press: "Show the world your trophy! You have been waiting for this. So you better put it up in the air and show them what you got today. And she had a prize money check, too, but they don't do that here. She benefited a lot today, so she should definitely show everybody that she is definitely winning."

Party time

While the tennis world welcomed Halep into the Grand Slam winners' circle, some of her fans were shedding tears of joy on the court.

There was a huge Romanian presence in and around Court Philippe Chatrier for the final; the atmosphere was electric.

Halep acknowledged her support in her on-court interview: "I see the Romanian flag in the crowd. Thanks to my friends and my family and to all the Romanian and French fans, I have felt your support over the last two weeks."

Halep fans getting hyped outside Chatrier less an hour before the Women's Final @rolandgarros 🇷🇴 pic.twitter.com/uglLMFcyIl — Steve Weissman (@Steve_Weissman) June 9, 2018

Case closed

Surely one of the nicest trophy cases in the world? Louis Vuitton -- nothing but the best for Coupe Suzanne Lenglen:

Actress Isabelle Huppert presents the Suzanne-Lenglens Cup and its Louis Vuitton trunk. Rindoff Petroff/Suu/Getty Images

Celeb watch

Plenty of Hollywood Royalty present to watch the French Open women's final.

Hilary Swank, star of the aptly named film "Red Dust," took to the court, while Woody Harrelson also returned after he was spotted watching Rafael Nadal's men's semifinal against Juan Martin del Potro.

Hilary Swank (right) pictured at Roland Garros for the French Open women's final. Rindoff Petroff/Suu/Getty Images

Woody Harrelson at the women's French Open final at Roland Garros. Rindoff Petroff/Suu/Getty Images

Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore was also spotted in the player's box cheering on his girlfriend Stephens.

Toronto FC Forward Jozy Altidore at Roland Garros cheering on Sloane Stephens in the French Open Final. #RG18 pic.twitter.com/eraL5RvjvU — TSN Tennis (@TSNTennis) June 9, 2018

America's winner

Fear not, America! You still have a French Open champion in 2018.

Teenager Cori "Coco" Gauff, 14, came from a set down to beat compatriot Caty McNally 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (1) in Saturday's all-American French Open girls' final.

After losing last year's US Open final, Gauff becomes the fifth-youngest girl to win the Roland Garros crown. Five of the past seven majors in juniors have been won by an American.

Cori "CoCo" Gauff of the USA wins the French Open girls title at age 14, which amazingly only makes her the 5th youngest to win here. She's in fine company though#ITF pic.twitter.com/EsDJKcpLGo — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) June 9, 2018

"It's really great, because we are all cheering for each other," Gauff said in press. "You know, we always want to keep the championship home. It's really nice to see all of my friends doing good and doing well in tournaments."

Gauff has trained at Patrick Mouratoglou's academy, where she has bumped into both Stephens and Serena Williams. "They're my idols. So even if I see them, like, every day, I'm still going to be nervous talking to them, because I look up to them. You know, I always want to make a good impression. But, you know, I really like them, and they're really nice to me, and I'm grateful for that."

Elsewhere, Tapei's Chun Hsin Tseng was crowned boys' singles champion, while Japan celebrated a double victory in the wheelchair singles category. Yui Kamiji won the women's singles crown, with Shingo Kunieda was triumphant in the men's.

Chun Hsin Tseng won the boy's singles title at the French Open. Mike Frey/Getty Images

Yui Kamiji won the women's singles wheelchair final in Paris with victory over Diede De Groot. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Japan's Shingo Kunieda celebrates victory in the French Open men's singles wheelchair final. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

And finally ...

Seeing as though it's a World Cup year -- from standing alongside former Romanian soccer star Gheorghe Hagi as a young child...

Romanian soccer star Gheorghe Hagi and three-time French Open finalist Simona Halep. pic.twitter.com/L8IkAlQhV3 — History of Tennis (@HistoryOfTennis) June 9, 2018

... to French Open champion. Congratulations, Simona Halep!