ICYMI at French Open: Simona Halep finally has the big trophy

PARIS -- Simona Halep is no longer the best player in the game without a Grand Slam title.
In her fourth attempt, the world No. 1 finally won the finale of a major with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory Saturday against Sloane Stephens. Halep had lost twice in a final at Roland Garros (2014, 2017) and at the Australian Open earlier this year before her victory.
What does it mean? Let's go to the stats:
Halep was one of seven women in the Open era to reach No. 1 without a major, alongside Kim Clijsters (2003), Amelie Mauresmo (2004), Jelena Jankovic (2008), Dinara Safina (2009), Caroline Wozniacki (2010) and Karolina Pliskova (2017).
The 26-year-old joins Clijsters, Mauresmo and Wozniacki as the only women since the introduction of the WTA Rankings in 1975 to win their first major after their first appearance as a world No. 1.
Halep is also only the third woman in the Open era to win her first major title after coming from a set down to win the championship match.
With the win, Halep becomes the fifth woman to win the French Open after losing the final the previous year. Chris Evert (1974 & 1985), Steffi Graf (1993), Ana Ivanovic (2008) and Maria Sharapova (2014 against Halep) also achieved this.
Reaction from around the globe
Simona Halep no longer has to call herself a Slam-less world No. 1. Here's what the tennis world thought of her performance at this year's French Open:
Simonaaaaa! You did it. So happy for you. Enjoy every second. You deserve this moment so much 🎉❤️ #RG18— Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) June 9, 2018
Very very happy for @Simona_Halep. So well deserved. More to come....— Ivan Ljubicic (@theljubicic) June 9, 2018
Congratulations @Simona_Halep on your well-deserved @rolandgarros championship! 🏆👏🙌— Kevin Anderson (@KAndersonATP) June 9, 2018
Congrats @Simona_Halep!! Nobody deserved this one more.. Enjoy your moment! #RG18 😘— Yanina Wickmayer (@yaninawickmaye8) June 9, 2018
Massive congrats to @Simona_Halep for finally winning her first Grand Slam title and to her great coach @darren_cahill and the rest of the team behind.🏆🎾🇫🇷💪👏👏👏 #RG18 #hardworkpaysoff— Jonas Bjorkman (@BjorkmanTennis) June 9, 2018
So thoroughly deserved! 👏🏻 👏🏻 🏆 @Simona_Halep— Johanna Konta (@JohannaKonta) June 9, 2018
Congrats Simona 🙏 Well deserved, great job! 🖐— Karolina Pliskova (@KaPliskova) June 9, 2018
CONGRATULATIONS, Simona - is what I'm trying to say 🙏🏻 and thank you for teaching us all.— Andrea Petkovic (@andreapetkovic) June 9, 2018
Simonaa!You deserve this title more then anyone🏆 @rolandgarros 🙌Huge congratulations!🎊🎊🎊 @Simona_Halep— Elena Vesnina (@EVesnina001) June 9, 2018
Tears! Honestly tears!! Congratulations @Simona_Halep .... as a former player to see this moment is heartwarming! Three in a row 1st time slam winners....Sloane, Woz and Simo. Women's tennis is hot!!— rennae stubbs (@rennaestubbs) June 9, 2018
let the record show that @Simona_Halep is a grand slam champion! congrats to both her and @SloaneStephens! pic.twitter.com/qLshjOcl5m— Jamie Hampton (@Jamie_Hampton) June 9, 2018
Wow! What a moment for Simona! What a great tournament for Sloane!— Irina Falconi (@IrinaFalconi) June 9, 2018
What a final! Hot damn !#RG18 🏆 pic.twitter.com/h8m9hd11ei
What a final! Big big congrats to @Simona_Halep for the @rolandgarros title 🏆🙏🏻👌🏻🙌🏻— Sabine Lisicki (@sabinelisicki) June 9, 2018
SI MO NA 😭👏👏👏👏👏👏— Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) June 9, 2018
And the winner is ...@Simona_Halep #rumania @rolandgarros pic.twitter.com/ZL12LgvrFb— Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) June 9, 2018
Good for you @simona_halep 🏆— Mardy Fish (@MardyFish) June 9, 2018
It's all about patience and ward work. Huge congrats to @Simona_Halep 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Big champ— Daria Kasatkina (@DKasatkina) June 9, 2018
congrats 🍾🎈 to Halepeno on amazing 😉 journey to her 1st slam title @rolandgarros great 👍 coaching from @darren_cahill— Brad Gilbert (@bgtennisnation) June 9, 2018
No better feeling 🏆#RG18 pic.twitter.com/luSwr33Mk2— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 9, 2018
Congratulations on your first Grand Slam @Simona_Halep ! What a Champion. Well deserved 🎾 🏆 #RG18— Leander Paes (@Leander) June 9, 2018
@Simona_Halep congratulations- patience brings roses as my grandmother used to say. And a lot of talent and work wins Roland Garros:)👏👏👏— Martina Navratilova (@Martina) June 9, 2018
.@rolandgarros— Nicolas Kiefer (@Nicolas_Kiefer) June 9, 2018
Congrats @Simona_Halep! 🏆🎾🇷🇴👑
✅ 1st GRAND-SLAM-TITLE
✅ CHAMPION #RG18 #Halep #RolandGarros
Lift it high and proud!
There was a funny moment during the trophy presentations on Chatrier where Sloane Stephens showed Simona Halep how to lift the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen.
Stephens explained in press: "Show the world your trophy! You have been waiting for this. So you better put it up in the air and show them what you got today. And she had a prize money check, too, but they don't do that here. She benefited a lot today, so she should definitely show everybody that she is definitely winning."
Party time
While the tennis world welcomed Halep into the Grand Slam winners' circle, some of her fans were shedding tears of joy on the court.
There was a huge Romanian presence in and around Court Philippe Chatrier for the final; the atmosphere was electric.
Halep acknowledged her support in her on-court interview: "I see the Romanian flag in the crowd. Thanks to my friends and my family and to all the Romanian and French fans, I have felt your support over the last two weeks."
Halep fans getting hyped outside Chatrier less an hour before the Women's Final @rolandgarros 🇷🇴 pic.twitter.com/uglLMFcyIl— Steve Weissman (@Steve_Weissman) June 9, 2018
Hai Simona!! So many romanian fans here!! Amazing atmosphere ❤️ @Simona_Halep #RG18 pic.twitter.com/ZgZsyDUQp6— Lisa (BEL20VED) (@lisawawrinka) June 9, 2018
Support from the stands for @Simona_Halep 🇷🇴— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 9, 2018
Where are you watching from?#RG18 pic.twitter.com/jFc0Jhs1QH
Case closed
Surely one of the nicest trophy cases in the world? Louis Vuitton -- nothing but the best for Coupe Suzanne Lenglen:
Celeb watch
Plenty of Hollywood Royalty present to watch the French Open women's final.
Hilary Swank, star of the aptly named film "Red Dust," took to the court, while Woody Harrelson also returned after he was spotted watching Rafael Nadal's men's semifinal against Juan Martin del Potro.
Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore was also spotted in the player's box cheering on his girlfriend Stephens.
Toronto FC Forward Jozy Altidore at Roland Garros cheering on Sloane Stephens in the French Open Final. #RG18 pic.twitter.com/eraL5RvjvU— TSN Tennis (@TSNTennis) June 9, 2018
America's winner
Fear not, America! You still have a French Open champion in 2018.
Teenager Cori "Coco" Gauff, 14, came from a set down to beat compatriot Caty McNally 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (1) in Saturday's all-American French Open girls' final.
After losing last year's US Open final, Gauff becomes the fifth-youngest girl to win the Roland Garros crown. Five of the past seven majors in juniors have been won by an American.
🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 What an incredible feeling🎉🎉 #RG18 #fight #TEAMUSA pic.twitter.com/cd2g8Gi9Eh— Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) June 9, 2018
Cori "CoCo" Gauff of the USA wins the French Open girls title at age 14, which amazingly only makes her the 5th youngest to win here. She's in fine company though#ITF pic.twitter.com/EsDJKcpLGo— Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) June 9, 2018
"It's really great, because we are all cheering for each other," Gauff said in press. "You know, we always want to keep the championship home. It's really nice to see all of my friends doing good and doing well in tournaments."
Gauff has trained at Patrick Mouratoglou's academy, where she has bumped into both Stephens and Serena Williams. "They're my idols. So even if I see them, like, every day, I'm still going to be nervous talking to them, because I look up to them. You know, I always want to make a good impression. But, you know, I really like them, and they're really nice to me, and I'm grateful for that."
Elsewhere, Tapei's Chun Hsin Tseng was crowned boys' singles champion, while Japan celebrated a double victory in the wheelchair singles category. Yui Kamiji won the women's singles crown, with Shingo Kunieda was triumphant in the men's.
And finally ...
Seeing as though it's a World Cup year -- from standing alongside former Romanian soccer star Gheorghe Hagi as a young child...
Romanian soccer star Gheorghe Hagi and three-time French Open finalist Simona Halep. pic.twitter.com/L8IkAlQhV3— History of Tennis (@HistoryOfTennis) June 9, 2018
... to French Open champion. Congratulations, Simona Halep!