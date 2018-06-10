        <
        >

          Barbora Krejcikova, Katerina Siniakova win French Open women's doubles

          8:23 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic have won the French Open for their first Grand Slam title in women's doubles.

          The No. 6-seeded pairing from the Czech Republic beat Eri Hozumi and Makoto Ninomiya of Japan 6-3, 6-3 on Sunday.

          Krejcikova and Siniakova, who are both 22, were playing in their fifth major tournament together.

          Siniakova was the doubles runner-up at last year's US Open with a different partner.

          The unseeded Hozumi and Ninomiya were the first all-Japanese duo to reach a Grand Slam final in women's doubles.

          They knocked out the top-seeded pair of Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic in the quarterfinals.

