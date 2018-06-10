Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic have won the French Open for their first Grand Slam title in women's doubles.

The No. 6-seeded pairing from the Czech Republic beat Eri Hozumi and Makoto Ninomiya of Japan 6-3, 6-3 on Sunday.

Krejcikova and Siniakova, who are both 22, were playing in their fifth major tournament together.

Siniakova was the doubles runner-up at last year's US Open with a different partner.

The unseeded Hozumi and Ninomiya were the first all-Japanese duo to reach a Grand Slam final in women's doubles.

They knocked out the top-seeded pair of Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic in the quarterfinals.