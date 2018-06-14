Johanna Konta is through to the quarterfinals of the Nature Valley Open in Nottingham after overcoming fellow Briton Heather Watson.
No. 4 seed Konta won 6-4, 7-6 in a tightly fought contest to continue her winning start to the grass-court season.
Both players had to battle the wind as well as each other in a first set that Konta narrowly edged after breaking Watson at 3-2.
Watson -- who is currently ranked 91st in the world -- threatened a come back at the beginning of the second by breaking to lead 3-1.
But Konta responded with an instant break of her own and went on to secure the tiebreak and set up a quarterfinal match with Slovenia's Dalila Jakupovic.
"It was not easy for either of us, and the conditions made it harder here," Konta said. "It is never easy playing a compatriot. I feel fortunate because there was very little in it."
Top seed Ashleigh Barty is also into the quarterfinals. The Australian gave up just five games in a comfortable 6-3, 6-2 win against Ying-Ying Duan of China.
Her opponent in the final eight will be Britain's Katie Boulter, who shocked Australian veteran Sam Stosur.
Boulter, 21, had to save a set point in the first set before taking the tiebreak 8-6. She then reeled off five games in a row to secure the second set and the match 7-6 (6), 6-1.
Defending champion Donna Vekic was also a winner in Nottingham. The Croatian beat Vera Lapko in straight sets 6-2, 7-6 (6) to take up her quarterfinal place.