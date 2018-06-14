Johanna Konta is through to the quarterfinals of the Nature Valley Open in Nottingham after overcoming fellow Briton Heather Watson.

No. 4 seed Konta won 6-4, 7-6 in a tightly fought contest to continue her winning start to the grass-court season.

Both players had to battle the wind as well as each other in a first set that Konta narrowly edged after breaking Watson at 3-2.

Watson -- who is currently ranked 91st in the world -- threatened a come back at the beginning of the second by breaking to lead 3-1.

Heather Watson in action against Johanna Konta. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

But Konta responded with an instant break of her own and went on to secure the tiebreak and set up a quarterfinal match with Slovenia's Dalila Jakupovic.

"It was not easy for either of us, and the conditions made it harder here," Konta said. "It is never easy playing a compatriot. I feel fortunate because there was very little in it."

Top seed Ashleigh Barty is also into the quarterfinals. The Australian gave up just five games in a comfortable 6-3, 6-2 win against Ying-Ying Duan of China.

Her opponent in the final eight will be Britain's Katie Boulter, who shocked Australian veteran Sam Stosur.