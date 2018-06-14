Top seed Adrian Mannarino fell to a shock 6-4, 6-4 defeat at the hands of French compatriot Jeremy Chardy in the second round of the Libema Open at Hertogenbosch on Thursday.

Chardy, the world No. 78, upset Mannarino on a rainy day in the Netherlands that saw play suspended for over two hours. He will meet Mackenzie McDonald in the quarterfinals after the American beat Australian qualifier Alex Bolt 6-4, 7-5.

Another French stalwart Richard Gasquet, a two-time semifinalist at Wimbledon, eased into the last eight by beating world No. 76 Evgeny Donskoy 6-2, 6-2.

Gasquet, who is competing in the tournament for the first time since 2008, dismantled Donskoy in a little over an hour to set up a quarterfinal encounter with Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas.

"It's always tough to win," said Gasquet, currently world No. 30. "The transition from clay to grass is definitely the toughest, and it gets tougher with age."

Tsitsipas, a runner-up at the Barcelona Open in April, earned a hard-fought 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-2 win over Tunisia's Malek Jaziri.

Australians Bernard Tomic and Matthew Ebden will kick off the quarterfinal action Friday, and Chardy and Gasquet will also be in action later that day.

On the women's side of the tournament, play was significantly affected by the rain, although not before Alison Riske squeezed into the quarterfinals.

The American overcame Fanny Stollar of Hungary 7-6 (1), 6-2.