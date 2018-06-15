STUTTGART, Germany -- Roger Federer defeated Guido Pella 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the Stuttgart Open semifinals on Friday.

Although the 75th-ranked Argentine produced one of his best matches on grass, Federer was hardly troubled.

Roger Federer of Switzerland plays a forehand to Guido Pella of Argentina during their quarterfinal match at the Stuttgart Open. Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

With Federer serving for the match, Pella forced two break points for some late drama. But Federer answered with four points in a row to set up a meeting with the fourth-seeded Nick Kyrgios or Feliciano Lopez.

The Swiss great can reclaim the No. 1 ranking from Rafael Nadal with a win.

Defending champion Lucas Pouille faces Milos Raonic in the other semifinal Saturday.

Earlier Friday, Pouille defeated Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3, and Raonic upset the third-seeded Tomas Berdych 7-6 (2), 7-6 (1).