          Johanna Konta safely through to Nottingham Open semifinals

          Johanna Konta is through to the semifinals of the Nature Valley open in Nottingham. James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images
          3:27 PM ET
          • ESPN staff

          Britain's Johanna Konta is through to the semifinals of the Nature Valley Open in Nottingham.

          The No. 4 seed overcame Dalila Jakupovic 6-4, 6-2 to move a step closer to a second successive final at the tournament.

          She will face a familiar opponent in the semifinals in the shape of Croatia's Donna Vekic, who earlier defeated Germany's Mona Barthel 7-5, 6-1.

          A year ago, the pair faced off in the final at Nottingham, with Vekic coming out on top.

          Two weeks later, they clashed again in a classic encounter on Centre Court at Wimbledon that Konta eventually won.

          Elsewhere, top seed Ashleigh Barty dropped just two games as she defeated British No. 4 Katie Boulter.

          Barty came through in under an hour, winning 6-2, 6-0 to set up a semifinal with Japan's Naomi Osaka, who defeated Romania's Mihaela Burzanescu 6-4, 6-1.

          In the men's draw, second-seeded Alex de Minaur is safely through to the semifinals -- the Australian won 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 against Canada's Peter Polansky.

          Spain's Marcel Granollers defeated Ramkumar Ramanathan of India 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-6 (4) and will next play Britain's Dan Evans, who defeated Brayden Schnur of Canada 7-6 (5), 6-3.

          Belarussian Ilya Ivashka defeated James Ward of Britain 6-4, 6-3 to complete the semifinal lineup.

