Andy Murray still hopes to play in the Fever Tree Championships at the Queen's Club in London despite delaying a final decision until Saturday.

ESPN understands Murray will make a final decision Saturday morning before the main draw takes place at midday.

The former world No. 1 practised with fellow Briton Cameron Norrie at the Queen's Club Thursday as he continues to recover from a hip injury: Murray has not played competitively since his Wimbledon quarterfinal exit to Sam Querrey last July.

The tune-up is one of few opportunities to get significant practice on grass in what is already a short season -- Wimbledon begins on July 2, just eight days' after the final at Queen's.

Novak Djokovic has been given a wildcard for the event which will enjoy one of its strongest ever lineups.

Grand Slam winners Marin Cilic and Stan Wawrinka, 2017 ATP Finals winner Grigor Dimitrov, Kevin Anderson and David Goffin are all expected to be in Saturday's draw.

However, Juan Martin Del Potro has been forced to withdraw from the tournament.

The Argentinian said: "I am sad I will not be playing in Queen's this year. I was really excited to play and I hope to be back next year."

Murray's compatriot Dan Evans has also been handed a wildcard as he looks to improve his good form since returning from a drugs ban.