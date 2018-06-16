Andy Murray will make his return from injury against Nick Kyrgios at the Fever Tree Championships at Queen's next week as he looks to be fit for Wimbledon.

The tournament at the Queen's Club in London will be Murray's first competitive event in almost a year.

The two-time Wimbledon champion has been out of action suffering with a hip injury since the middle of 2017.

The 31-year-old underwent surgery in January after losing to Sam Querrey at Wimbledon and missing both the US and Australian Opens.

He had hoped to return at this week's Libema Open in the Netherlands but subsequently pulled out.

After practicing at the Queen's Club yesterday afternoon Murray joins one of the strongest fields in the history of the event with 15 of the world's top 30 competing.

Top seed Marin Cilic will play Fernando Verdasco in the first round and defending champion Feliciano Lopez is up against no. 4 seed David Goffin.

Second seed Grigor Dimitrov will face Dami Dzumhur while Britain's no. 1 Kyle Edmund will play the USA's Ryan Harrison.

Novak Djokovic has been given a wildcard and will play a qualifier.