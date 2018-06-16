Britain's Daniel Evans is into the final of the Nature Valley Open in Nottingham as he continues his fine comeback from a drugs ban.

The 28-year-old defeated Spain's Marcel Granollers 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 to make his first final since returning to action in April.

The world No. 530 was suspended from tennis for 12 months after failing a test for use of cocaine.

His form has been impressive since and Saturday's victory sets up a final clash with either Ilya Ivashka of Belarus or second seed Alex de Minaur from Australia.

Representatives of the Lawn Tennis Association have also awarded Evans a wildcard for the Fever Tree Championships at the Queen's Club in London.

The event starting on Monday will be Evans' biggest test of recent months with 15 of the world's top 30 players involved.

Evans has been drawn against Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in the first round with potential opponents later in the tournament including Novak Djokovic, Thomas Berdych and Grigor Dimitrov.

Andy Murray confirmed this morning that he will return from a long-term hip injury and has been drawn against fiery Australian Nick Kyrgios.