Coco Vandeweghe is out of the Libema Open after she lost to Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic in Saturday's semifinal.

The top seed from the USA conceded successive tie breaks after winning the first set at Hertogenbosch, finally losing out 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-7 (1).

Krunic -- who is ranked 55th -- was a set and a break down at 2-6, 2-4 but rallied and saved two further break points before narrowly taking the second set.

Vandeweghe -- a two-time former champion at the Netherlands event -- had battled through an intense quarterfinal with compatriot Alison Riske on Friday.

And she was ultimately beaten by the Serbian who booked her place in just a second career final with a dominant final tie-break success.

In the final she will face Kirsten Flipkens who defeated Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia 7-5, 6-7, 6-4.

Flipkens is a former runner-up at Hertogenbosch losing in the 2013 final to new French Open champion Simona Halep.