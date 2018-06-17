Britain's Dan Evans has missed out on the title at the Nature Valley Open in Nottingham after losing to Australian Alex de Minaur in the final.

Evans was bidding for a first tournament victory since returning from a year-long drugs ban imposed after he was found to have taken cocaine.

But he was undone by the up and coming De Minaur, 19, who secured a maiden ATP Challenger title with a 7-6 (4), 7-5 win to mark the high point of a breakthrough year.

Evans had won eight out of eleven matches since coming back to action in April and broke early in the first set to take control.

But Sydney-born De Minaur broke back quickly and went on to take the first set tie-break as Evans serve deserted him.

World No. 95 De Minaur then broke in the first game of the second set but let Evans back in at 3-2.

Evans seemed to be dead and buried after De Minaur broke at 4-4 to earn a chance to win the match but the Birmingham-born home favourite then showed character, surviving a match point to break back instantly.

But the match got away as De Minaur broke back to love and then served out at the first opportunity to win the final.

Despite this defeat Evans form has earned him a wildcard for the Fever Tree Championships at the Queen's Club and he will face Adrian Mannarino Monday as preparations for Wimbledon go on.