Richard Gasquet defeated French compatriot Jeremy Chardy to win the Libema Open at Hertogenbosch.

The world No. 30 was in scintillating form in the final, showing the grass court prowess that has taken him to two Wimbledon semi-finals on his way to a 6-3, 7-6 (5) win.

The first set was decided in a flurry of breaks as both players took advantage of mistakes. Gasquet made it 4-2 by converting his first break point but Chardy responded instantly to put the set back on serve.

Editor's Picks Federer wins Stuttgart, his 18th grass-court title Roger Federer, who will reclaim the No. 1 ranking on Monday, defeated Milos Raonic 6-4, 7-6 (3) to mark his return from three months off with the Stuttgart Open title on Sunday.

Former Australian Open quarterfinalist Chardy then lost concentration at the crucial moment, allowing Gasquet to break again and then serve out for the set.

The second set was closer as both players made life difficult for their opponent on serve.

Chardy had the chance to take it to a decider when he broke to make it 5-3 but Gasquet broke back immediately and forced a tiebreaker.

Both players showed nerves in the tiebreaker with just three points won on serve.

But finally -- after missing out on two match points -- Gasquet crawled over the line to win the title in the Netherlands for the first time in his career.

Gasquet will continue his Wimbledon preparations in the Halle Open in Germany which starts Monday.