Johanna Konta fell to defeat against Australia's Ashleigh Barty in the final of the Nature Valley Open in Nottingham.

The British home favourite was playing in her first WTA Tour final of the year after a turbulent start to 2018, but she was beaten by the powerful world No. 17 on home soil as the road to Wimbledon heats up.

Konta had not dropped a set on her way to the final but was up against it in Nottingham after losing the first set to an inspired Barty.

The 22-year-old gave away just one break point as she smashed down six aces in the opener and was in control after breaking Konta's serve to make it 4-2.

The British No. 4 seed struggled to adapt to the variation of Barty's game as she threw in tricky slices and spinning ground strokes to ensure the first set went her way 6-3.

At the start of the second set Barty began to show some vulnerability on serve and was forced to save five break points in her first service games.

The Australian almost broke herself at 3-3 after Konta showed displeasure at a call from the umpire.

But she saved the crucial break point and then wrestled the second set away from Barty with three consecutive games to force a decider.

Konta defeated her vanquisher in last year's Nottingham final -- Donna Vekic -- in yesterday's semifinal and was aiming to be the first British woman to win a WTA singles title at home since Sue Barker in 1981.

She looked on course to do so early in the third set but suffered a big setback when an untimely net cord helped Barty break and race into a 4-1 lead.

Konta rallied and managed to get back on serve after a tense and nervous Barty service game that made it 4-3.

Barty then held to make it 5-4 and Konta's growing frustration finally boiled over when she perceived another line call had gone against her.

The Briton shouted out at the umpire "It's an absolute joke. You're making decisions that affect our lives. Do you fully understand that?" after a line call failed to go her way -- losing focus and leaving Barty with the opening that she needed.

After racing to a 0-40 lead Barty took advantage on the second of her match points to secure a second WTA title and condemn Konta to successive defeats in the final at Nottingham.

Konta, who failed to shake the umpires hand, faces Petra Kvitova next up at the Birmingham Classic on Tuesday.