Carla Suarez Navarro crashed out of the opening round of the Mallorca Open on Monday, suffering defeat to compatriot Lara Arruabarrena.

Arrubarrena clinched the first set 6-4, before Suarez Navarro fought back to a tiebreak in the second before eventually falling out 7-6(4) in the final set.

Earlier in the day on Court One, Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck also caused upset by knocking out eighth seed Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Elsewhere, Australia's Samantha Stosur, Germany's Carina Witthioft and Tatjana Maria all won their first round matches. While Alison Riske and Johanna Larsson won their qualifier matches.