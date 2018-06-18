        <
        >

          Carla Suarez Navarro falls to Lara Arruabarrena in Mallorca Open

          Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain reacts during the Madrid Open last month. David Aliaga/NurPhoto via Getty Images
          3:11 PM ET
          • ESPN staff

          Carla Suarez Navarro crashed out of the opening round of the Mallorca Open on Monday, suffering defeat to compatriot Lara Arruabarrena.

          Arrubarrena clinched the first set 6-4, before Suarez Navarro fought back to a tiebreak in the second before eventually falling out 7-6(4) in the final set.

          Earlier in the day on Court One, Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck also caused upset by knocking out eighth seed Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.

          Elsewhere, Australia's Samantha Stosur, Germany's Carina Witthioft and Tatjana Maria all won their first round matches. While Alison Riske and Johanna Larsson won their qualifier matches.

