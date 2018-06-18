        <
        >

          Dominic Thiem, Roberto Bautista Agut, Kei Nishikori get first-round wins in Halle

          3:34 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          HALLE, Germany -- Seeded players Dominic Thiem, Roberto Bautista Agut and Kei Nishikori all came through their first-round matches at the Gerry Weber Open on Monday.

          The third-seeded Thiem hit 19 aces as he defeated Russian qualifier Mikhail Youzhny 7-6 (5), 6-2 to advance to a second-round meeting with Yuichi Sugita. The 52nd-ranked Japanese player defeated German wild card Maximilian Marterer 6-4, 5-7, 6-3.

          The fourth-seeded Bautista Agut had little difficulty in beating Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4, 6-1, and the seventh-seeded Nishikori opened his grass-court campaign by beating qualifier Matthias Bachinger 6-3, 7-6 (3).

          Bautista Agut next faces Robin Haase of the Netherlands, who defeated Joao Sousa of Portugal 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.

          American qualifier Denis Kudla also progressed by beating Lukas Lacko 6-4, 6-4.

