Novak Djokovic set up a second-round match against Grigor Dimitrov at the Fever Tree Championships after beating John Millman 6-2 6-1.

Despite it being his first tournament at London's Queen's Club in eight years, Djokovic cruised to victory against the Australian in just 65 minutes.

He dominated the game from start to finish in one of his better performances since his return from injury earlier this year.

No. 2 seed Dimitrov is into the second round after beating Bosnia's Damir Dzumhur 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3.

The Bulgarian -- who won the Queen's title in 2014 -- had to work hard in the first-round match, finding himself a break down at the beginning of the third set after losing the second set tiebreak.

Returning to London for the first time since winning the ATP World Tour title at the O2 Arena in November, Dimitrov rallied and broke straight back to level up the set, and closed out the match in two hours, three minutes to book a place in the second round.

Former Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic is also through after his opponent, India's Yuki Bhambri, retired with a knee injury in the second set with Raonic ahead 6-1, 3-1.

Andy Murray is also in action this afternoon, following Novak Djokovic on Centre Court. The Briton faces Australian Nick Kyrgios.

Elsewhere, British No. 1 Kyle Edmund, wild card Dan Evans and defending champion Feliciano Lopez are also bidding for places in the second round.