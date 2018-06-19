        <
        >

          Mallorca Open: Caroline Garcia and Victoria Azarenka victorious on day two

          Carina Witthoeft beat Francesca Schiavone in her opening round match. Quality Sport Images/Getty Images
          4:30 PM ET
          • ESPN staff

          No. 1 seed Caroline Garcia battled her way to victory over Hsieh Su-wei in the round-of-32 at the Mallorca Open.

          Garcia, who is the current world No. 6, beat Su-wei 7-6 (4), 1-6, 6-4 in an impressive performance which also included seven aces. She will now face Johanna Larsson in the next round.

          Victoria Azarenka came from behind to beat Stefanie Vogele 6-7 (4), 6-3, 7-5 on centre court to advance to the round of 16.

          Also on centre court, Anastasija Sevastova beat Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-3, 6-3.

          Rebecca Peterson beat Danielle Rose Collins in two sets, while Antonia Lottner, Ajla Tomljanovic and Polona Hercog also claimed two-set victories.

          In the last match of the day, tournament No. 2 seed Angelique Kerbe and Alison Riske were locked in at one set each before play was suspended due to darkness at one game each.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices