No. 1 seed Caroline Garcia battled her way to victory over Hsieh Su-wei in the round-of-32 at the Mallorca Open.

Garcia, who is the current world No. 6, beat Su-wei 7-6 (4), 1-6, 6-4 in an impressive performance which also included seven aces. She will now face Johanna Larsson in the next round.

Victoria Azarenka came from behind to beat Stefanie Vogele 6-7 (4), 6-3, 7-5 on centre court to advance to the round of 16.

Also on centre court, Anastasija Sevastova beat Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-3, 6-3.

Rebecca Peterson beat Danielle Rose Collins in two sets, while Antonia Lottner, Ajla Tomljanovic and Polona Hercog also claimed two-set victories.

In the last match of the day, tournament No. 2 seed Angelique Kerbe and Alison Riske were locked in at one set each before play was suspended due to darkness at one game each.