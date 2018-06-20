BIRMINGHAM, England -- Magdalena Rybarikova, who climbed almost 90 places last year to reach a career-high No. 17 in March, rallied past Kristina Mladenovic 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Birmingham Classic.

After losing the first set, the Slovak accelerated toward victory with an array of slice ground strokes, clever approaches and sharp volleys. The range of shots worked excellently on the grass-court surface and helped her take control midway through the second set.

Rybarikova, who won the title here in 2009, reached the Wimbledon semifinals last year.

"I started to play very well," Rybarikova said of her improvement from the fourth game of the second set against Mladenovic. "She served great to begin with and I struggled with my returns, but I kept fighting and my game improved a lot.

"I think I'd been a bit passive. The key was when I played more cross-court slices and drops and made an early break in the second set."

The third set of a match which lasted nearly two hours took only 22 minutes.

Rybarikova next faces Slovenian qualifier Dalila Jakupovic, who overcame a difference in rankings of almost 100 places and saved four match points while beating seventh-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Jakupovic got past 18th-ranked Naomi Osaka, who was forced to retire injured after losing the first set 6-3.