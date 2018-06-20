        <
          Mallorca Open: No. 1 seed Caroline Garcia continues her winning run

          2:04 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Caroline Garcia advanced to the quarterfinal stage in the WTA Mallorca Open after a two-set victory over Johanna Larsson in the round of 16.

          Garcia, who is the tournament's No. 1 seed, beat Sweden's Larsson 6-4, 6-3.

          Earlier on centre court, Sofia Kenin came from behind to beat Alison Van Uytvanck to progress to last eight.

          Kenin, who is the world No. 90, lost the first set 2-6 before battling her way back with two consecutive 6-4 set victories.

          Also on day three, Lara Arruabarrena beat Samantha Stosur in two sets 6-3, 6-4 while Tatjana Maria claimed victory over countrywoman Carina Witthoeft 7-6 (1), 6-3.

