        <
        >

          Victoria Azarenka crashes out of Mallorca Open in straight sets

          Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
          3:18 PM ET
          • ESPN staff

          Former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka is out of the WTA Mallorca Open after a straight sets defeat to Lucie Safarova.

          Safarova, a Wimbledon semifinalist back in 2014 looked at ease, coping with everything that her opponent could offer up - with Azarenka only hitting 14 winners in the entire match as she went down 6-3, 6-4.

          Anastasija Sevastova, the tournament's third seed, is also through having overcome a dreadful start to edge past Antonia Lottner 1-6, 6-3, 6-1.

          Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic and the United States' Alison Riske have also booked their spots in the quarterfinals.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices