Former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka is out of the WTA Mallorca Open after a straight sets defeat to Lucie Safarova.

Safarova, a Wimbledon semifinalist back in 2014 looked at ease, coping with everything that her opponent could offer up - with Azarenka only hitting 14 winners in the entire match as she went down 6-3, 6-4.

Anastasija Sevastova, the tournament's third seed, is also through having overcome a dreadful start to edge past Antonia Lottner 1-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic and the United States' Alison Riske have also booked their spots in the quarterfinals.