BIRMINGHAM, England -- Barbora Strycova closed in on a third Birmingham Classic final Friday, advancing to the semifinals after Lesia Tsurenko was forced to retire in the second set with a left hip injury.

Strycova, who had lost her only previous match against Tsurenko, used her ability to slice and chip and charge to her advantage for a 7-5, 3-0 victory.

Strycova broke serve in the third game with two brilliantly contrasting forehands -- the first pulled across court and the second deviously maneuvered inside out. From there, she developed a patient attacking pattern.

"It was an unfortunate way to win," Strycova said. "But I feel I had worked out a way to play her. I am very happy to have reached my first semifinal of the year, and I hope to go further but I know that will be difficult."

She will next face Slovenian Magdalena Rybarikova, the 2009 champion who beat Dalila Jakupovic 6-2, 6-4 in another quarterfinal.

Jakupovic, playing her sixth match after working her way through the qualifying competition, briefly looked as though she might pull off another surprise when she saved three match points in the penultimate game. Rybarikova, however, closed out the match with the help of two well-placed serves.