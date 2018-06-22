Novak Djokovic reached the milestone of 800 career wins as he beat Adrian Mannarino to make the semifinals of the Fever Tree Championships at the Queen's Club in London.

The Serbian came through 7-5, 6-1 against his French opponent in what was another routine victory just a day after he brushed past Grigor Dimitrov.

The world No. 22 never looked back after dropping serve in the third game, breaking to avoid a first-set tie-break and then reeling off five games in a row in the second as he continues to build ominous momentum in the run-up to Wimbledon.

Djokovic became the 10th man to register 800 victories since the Open Era began in 1968. The 12-time Grand Slam champion follows in the footsteps of Jimmy Connors (1,256), Roger Federer (1,156), Ivan Lendl (1,068), Guillermo Vilas (949), Rafael Nadal (903), John McEnroe (881), Andre Agassi (870), Ilie Nastase (846) and Stefan Edberg (801).

"It's a great achievement," said the 31-year-old Serb. "I should be happy for it and proud of it. It's still the sport that I love with all my heart. I put in that heart every single day."

In what has been a difficult season following injury, Djokovic is bidding for his first title this week and has looked closer to his best than at many times in the past year.

He lost to Italian Marco Cecchinato in the French Open quarterfinals and has made only one other semifinal in 2018.

But Djokovic, who was sidelined by an elbow injury last year, could yet deliver with a first Queen's title if he stays strong this weekend.

He will next meet Frenchman Jeremy Chardy, who got past American Francis Tiafoe 6-4 6-4.

Elsewhere Nick Kyrgios was in fiery form as he defeated Feliciano Lopez of Spain 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3).

The Australian smashed 32 aces in the process to electrify his supporters and raise money for a good cause.

His serve has delivered more than £4000 to a London children's hospital with £50 donated for every ace on the Queen's centre court this week.

"I can't remember a specific time when I've served at this level back to back," Kyrgios told reporters.

The world No. 21 showed an array of shots that will make him a dangerous opponent in the semifinal as he produced a magical lob, a rasping backhand passing shot and a classic drop shot to unnerve Lopez and take the first set tie-break.

His serve-volley strategy provided dividends in the second set, although he needed another ace to save set point at 5-4, and after a typical outburst at his own team the Australian won it with yet another ace to set up a semifinal with Marin Cilic.

The Croatian top seed also served brilliantly against American Sam Querrey, winning 91 percent of points on serve and coming through in a little more than an hour 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Despite missing out on a set point at 5-4, last year's Wimbledon finalist was too strong in the first-set tiebreaker and went on to win nine points in a row to secure the second set and the match.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.