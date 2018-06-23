BIRMINGHAM, England -- Defending champion Petra Kvitova had little problem reaching the Birmingham Classic final with a 6-3, 6-2 win against Mihaela Buzarnescu on Saturday.

The fourth-seeded Kvitova used strident groundstrokes and uninhibited net attacks to earn her 36th victory of the year, more than any other player on tour.

"I didn't expect that at the start of the season," Kvitova said. "I didn't start well in Australia, but now I can't imagine a better season so far.

After breaking serve twice in the first set, Kvitova broke twice more in the second.

"I am always expected to win, so it is never easy," Kvitova said. "The nerves are always there, and I just try to play as well as I can and win."

Awaiting her in Sunday's final will be Magdalena Rybarikova, who beat Barbora Strycova 7-6 (1), 6-4 to reach the Birmingham final for a second time.

Strycova had won the last four meetings against Rybarikova and had her chances to win a fifth. She broke serve to lead 5-3 in the first set, and then broke to lead 4-3 in the second. Each time, however, she got to 30-15 only to make mistakes and fail to hold serve.

Rybarikova sliced well, approached the net confidently and often volleyed well.

"I'll think about the final tomorrow," Rybarikova said. "This is an amazing result for me."