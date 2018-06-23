The US Open will begin taking pregnancy into account when determining women's seeding, according to a report by the New York Times.

United States Tennis Association president Katrina Adams told the Times that players returning from pregnancy shouldn't be "penalized" for having a family: "It's the right thing to do for these mothers that are coming back."

The move comes after criticism levied at the USTA for the handling the seeding of Serena Williams at last month's French Open, where she entered unseeded after the birth of her daughter in September.

Before her pregnancy, Williams was ranked No. 1; she is now ranked No. 183, and did not receive a seed at Roland Garros. But Williams went on to beat seeded players in the second and third rounds before withdrawing with a pectoral injury.

Majors give out seeding predominantly based on a player's ranking, which takes into account recent win-loss records. Under current WTA rules, rankings are not protected for players who are injured or pregnant.

Wimbledon has traditionally been the only major that considers other factors for seeding, such as grass court points earned, and could give Williams a seed when they are announced on Wednesday.

There hasn't been an indication where Williams, 36, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, may be seeded at the US Open.