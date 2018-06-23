Anastasija Sevastova will play Tatjana Maria in the WTA Mallorca Open final after 7-6 (1), 6-1 semifinal victory over Samantha Stosur.

Sevastova, who is the tournament's No. 3 seed, won the event last year against Julia Goerges and also appeared in the final in 2016.

However, if she wants to repeat her 2017 success she will need to beat Maria on centre court on Sunday.

Maria, who is the world No. 79, endured a more difficult route to the final on Saturday after a gruelling three-set match.

She beat Sofia Kenin 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 to book her place in Sunday's final.