          Defending champ Roger Federer falls in Gerry Weber final

          Roger Federer loses the No. 1 world ranking to Rafael Nadal after being defeated by Borna Coric in the Gerry Weber Open final. (0:41)

          11:05 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          HALLE, Germany -- Borna Coric defeated defending champion Roger Federer 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-2 to win the Gerry Weber Open on Sunday.

          The 21-year-old Croat saved three of the four break points he faced and took his second match point to end Federer's 20-match winning streak on grass for his second career title.

          Federer had been going for his 99th, one week after taking his 18th grass-court title in Stuttgart.

          It would have been a record-extending 10th title from his 12th final in Halle.

          The Swiss great remains two match wins away from matching Jimmy Connors' all-time record of 174 victories on grass.

          As a result of Federer's loss, Rafael Nadal will reclaim top spot in the ATP rankings on June 25.

