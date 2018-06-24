BIRMINGHAM, England -- Petra Kvitova fought back from a set down to beat Magdalena Rybarikova and retain her Birmingham Classic title on Sunday as the Czech player continued her impressive form ahead of Wimbledon.

Kvitova hadn't dropped a set in Birmingham prior to Sunday's final but was tested by Rybarikova before eventually prevailing 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.

The two-time Wimbledon champion turned on the style after losing the first set and sealed the match with an ace at the end of a love service game.

It was Kvitova's fifth title this year, more than any other player on the tour.

If she maintains this high level for another three weeks, everything seems possible for the player whose career looked seriously in doubt 18 months ago after a knife attack at her home in December 2016.