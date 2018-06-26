Jiri Vesely claimed an impressive two-set victory over Fernando Verdasco on day four of the ATP Antalya Cup in Turkey.

Vesely, who has fallen to world No. 102 since his highest-ever ranking of No. 35 three years ago, beat Verdasco 6-3, 7-5.

Verdasco is the tournament's third seed and he was playing in his first match of the event.

Earlier in the day, there was another similar surprise victory with Nikoloz Basilashvili beating Dusan Lajovic on the Alaaddin Karagoz Court.

Basilashvili, the current world No. 85, triumphed over Lajovic with a tough 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 victory.

Elsewhere on day four, tournament No. 5 Robin Haase beat Mikhail Youzhny 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 6-4 in the first match on centre court.

Carius Copil beat Cem Ilkel 6-4, 7-6 (5) while Mirza Basic. Paolo Lorenzi claimed 6-3, 6-3 victory over Paolo Lorenzi.