Serena Williams will be seeded No. 25 at Wimbledon for this year's Grand Slam event in London, it was announced Wednesday.

Williams, winner of 23 Grand Slam titles during her career and a seven-time women's singles champion at the All England Club, took maternity leave for the birth of her first child. The 36-year-old American, now ranked world No. 183, was unseeded at the French Open.

For Wimbledon, seedings generally had followed the WTA world rankings, which protects players who have been out due to injury but not those absent due to pregnancy. However, the All England Club can make a change if deemed "necessary to produce a balanced draw."

The US Open said earlier this month that it would update its seeding policy to take into account a player returning from pregnancy.

Simona Halep is No. 1 in the women's draw, with defending champion Garbine Muguruza at No. 3 behind Caroline Wozniacki. Venus Williams is No. 9, Australia's Ashleigh Barty is No. 17, home favourite Jo Konta is No. 22 and Maria Sharapova is seeded 24th, one place ahead of Williams..

Defending champion Roger Federer, who is seeking an eighth singles title at Wimbledon, leads the men's draw, ahead of Rafael Nadal (No. 2). They are followed by Marin Cilic, Alexander Zverev and Juan Martin del Potro.

Novak Djokovic is No. 12, Britain's Kyle Edmund is seeded No. 22 and French Open surprise Marco Cecchinato is No. 31.

Two-time champion Andy Murray, who was world No. 1 ahead of the 2017 Championships, remains unseeded as he continues his comeback from a hip injury.

Former Australian Open finalist Dominika Cibulkova, who is ranked No. 32 in the WTA rankings, is the player most disadvantaged by the decision to seed Serena Williams. The Slovakian would have taken the last seeded spot but instead goes into the open draw.

"I don't think it's the right thing to do," Cibulkova, a two-time Wimbledon quarterfinalist, told the BBC ahead of the announcement. "I think it's just not fair."

Unless a seed withdraws before the start of the tournament on Monday, Cibulkova could potentially face Halep or even Williams in the first round.

"I think it's now right that WTA offers a protected ranking. I think that's good," Cibulkova said at the Eastbourne championships. "But I think this is a little bit of a different story. Why should I not be seeded if I have the right to be?

"I think if it was a different player, not her, I think she would not be seeded. It's just because she won it many times and she's Serena Williams. So I think that's why."

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.