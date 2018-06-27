        <
          Damir Dzumhur and Adrian Mannarino into Antalya quarters

          Top seeds Adrian Mannarino and Damir Dzumhur eased their way into the Antalya Cup quarterfinals.

          Second seed Dzumhur fought from a set down to defeat Marius Copil 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 and the Bosnian will now face Pierre-Hugues Herbert for a place in the semifinals.

          Frenchman Herbert also fought from a set down to reach the quarterfinals, as an unconvincing first set saw him fall 6-2, to Japan's Yuichi Sugita before a resurgence saw him take the match in the final set tiebreak, 2-6, 6-4, 7-5 (5).

          On the other side of the draw top seed Adrian Mannarino eased past the challenge of Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis in 6-4, 7-5 and will face Portugal's Joao Sousa, who ended Mirza Basic's run 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4.

          Gael Monfils's 6-3, 5-7, 7-5 victory over Blaz Kavcic sees him face Guillermo García-López in the quarterfinals, after the Spaniard defeated fifth seed Robin Hasse 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (2).

