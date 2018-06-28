Andy Murray believes there is "no risk" to his fitness should he decide to play at Wimbledon next week.

Murray, 31, has lost two of three competitive matches he has played since returning from an 11-month injury layoff, including Wednesday's defeat to fellow Briton Kyle Edmund in Eastbourne.

The two-time SW19 champion said he will meet with his team Thursday and expects to make a decision before the main draw at the All England Club is made at 10 a.m. BST Friday.

"There is no risk of me playing tennis just now," Murray said after his 6-4, 6-4 defeat to Edmund. "It's just whether I feel like I'm able to do myself justice. Two weeks ago I practised with Kyle and I didn't win a game.

"So I have made decent improvements the last couple of weeks and obviously have been somewhat competitive in the matches that I have played. But I don't just want to go out there to just play. I want to be able to compete properly.

"If I don't feel like I can do that, then I won't play. If I do and physically I feel ready, mentally I'm in the right place, then I'll go for it, but there's no danger about me injuring my hip more than there would be at any other stage."

After undergoing hip surgery in January, Murray made his competitive return at the Queen's Club last week but fell to Australia's Nick Kyrgios despite winning the first set.

The three-time Grand Slam winner then fought past Stan Wawrinka in the opening round at Eastbourne before he was beaten in straight sets by British No. 1 Edmund.

"With each match I'm trying to gain information about where I'm at physically and where my game is at," world No. 156 Murray said. "The matches have been helpful for that."

Edmund was seeded at No. 22 ahead of Friday's main round draw.